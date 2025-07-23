FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Earnings Results: $FMNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH ($FMNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $47,040,000, missing estimates of $47,481,000 by $-441,000.

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Insider Trading Activity

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH insiders have traded $FMNB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH D MACALI sold 14,300 shares for an estimated $200,200

GINA A RICHARDSON purchased 2,334 shares for an estimated $32,092

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of FARMERS NATL BANC|OH stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMNB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FMNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Adam Butler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.