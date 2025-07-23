FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Earnings Results: $FMNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH ($FMNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $47,040,000, missing estimates of $47,481,000 by $-441,000.
FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Insider Trading Activity
FARMERS NATL BANC|OH insiders have traded $FMNB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RALPH D MACALI sold 14,300 shares for an estimated $200,200
- GINA A RICHARDSON purchased 2,334 shares for an estimated $32,092
FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of FARMERS NATL BANC|OH stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 146,207 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,908,001
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 109,189 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,916
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 99,947 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,304,308
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 85,073 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,110,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 76,678 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,000,647
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 72,874 shares (+421.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $951,005
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 63,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $830,097
FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMNB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FMNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/21/2025
- Adam Butler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 02/03/2025
