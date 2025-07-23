Stocks
FMNB

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Earnings Results: $FMNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

July 23, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH ($FMNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $47,040,000, missing estimates of $47,481,000 by $-441,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FMNB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $FMNB Data Alerts


Sign Up

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Insider Trading Activity

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH insiders have traded $FMNB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RALPH D MACALI sold 14,300 shares for an estimated $200,200
  • GINA A RICHARDSON purchased 2,334 shares for an estimated $32,092

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of FARMERS NATL BANC|OH stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FARMERS NATL BANC|OH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FMNB forecast page.

FARMERS NATL BANC|OH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMNB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FMNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Adam Butler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FMNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.