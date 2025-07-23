Markets
FMNB

Farmers National Q2 Profit Falls

July 23, 2025 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday announced a 21 percent decrease in second-quarter net income on a decline in revenue, compared to the prior year.

The company reported net income of $11.80 million for the period, down from $15.00 million last year.

On a per-share basis, earnings for the period were $0.31, down from $0.40 last year. Adjusted earnings were $12.2 million, or $0.33 per share. Total net interest income was $32.07 million, compared to $34.58 million a year ago. Non-interest income increased to $9.61 million from $9.45 million in the previous year. EBITDA decreased by 14.2% to $12.90 million from $15.03 million last year.

Kevin Helmick, president and CEO, noted that the second-quarter results showed solid loan growth and improved net interest income, with strong asset quality.

Currently, shares of Farmers are at $13.78, down $0.15 or 1.08%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FMNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.