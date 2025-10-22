Farmers National (FMNB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Farmers National Banc (FMNB) reported revenue of $47.74 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 62.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.5%.

: 62.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.5%. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus 3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Earning Assets [$M] : $4.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.91 billion.

: $4.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.91 billion. Total Noninterest Income: $11.43 million compared to the $11.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Farmers National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Farmers National here>>>

Shares of Farmers National have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.