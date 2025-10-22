Farmers National Bancorp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Bancorp (FMNB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.46 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $8.54 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Farmers National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $15.69 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Farmers National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.46 Mln. vs. $8.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.23 last year.

