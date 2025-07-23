Farmers National Bancorp Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Bancorp (FMNB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.91 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $11.78 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Farmers National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $13.77 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Farmers National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.91 Mln. vs. $11.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.31 last year.

