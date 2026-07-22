Farmers National Bancorp Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Bancorp (FMNB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $23.04 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $13.91 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Farmers National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $24.41 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.8% to $70.45 million from $47.04 million last year.

Farmers National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.04 Mln. vs. $13.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $70.45 Mln vs. $47.04 Mln last year.

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