Farmers National Banc Posts Q2 EPS Beat

Key Points EPS of $0.37 for Q2 2025 slightly exceeded analyst expectations.

Net interest margin improved to 2.91% for Q2 2025, driven by lower funding costs and steady loan growth.

Credit quality weakened, as nonperforming loans rose to 0.84% of total loans in Q2 2025, primarily within commercial real estate.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) is a community banking company operating in Ohio and Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, insurance, and wealth management services. The company reported earnings per share of $0.37, just ahead of the $0.365 consensus estimate, while asset quality metrics showed some deterioration in the commercial real estate loan portfolio. The overall assessment highlights improved profitability metrics and efficiency, but notes lingering challenges in credit quality and deposit management within a highly competitive market.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.37 $0.36 $0.31 19.4% Net interest income $13.91 million $11.78 million 18.1% Net interest margin 2.91% 2.71% 20 bps Efficiency ratio 56.7% 60.8% (4.1 pp) Net loans to assets 63.1% 62.1% 1.0 pp

About Farmers National Banc and Its Focus Areas

Farmers National Banc is a diversified community financial services company offering banking, trust, insurance, and investment products. It operates through a network of branches and service offices mainly in Ohio and western Pennsylvania, serving both retail and business customers. The bank’s business includes commercial and consumer loans, deposit services, wealth management, and insurance services delivered through various subsidiaries.

Recent years have seen the company pursue growth through mergers and acquisitions, most notably its 2023 merger with Emclaire Financial Corp. This expanded its branch presence in Pennsylvania. Success factors for the company center on maintaining a competitive edge through efficient operations, regulatory capital strength, and expanded service offerings. It aims to achieve stability in a crowded regional banking market by growing both interest and noninterest income sources and managing expense levels.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Developments

The period showed a modest earnings per share beat, with GAAP net income up 18.1% compared to Q2 2024. Operating results benefitted from higher net interest income, up 8.4% year over year (GAAP), reflecting both loan growth and an improved net interest margin.

The net interest margin, which measures the profitability of a bank's lending activities after accounting for funding costs, rose to 2.91%. This was supported by falling funding costs and higher asset yields as the Federal Reserve began lowering interest rates in September 2024. Noninterest income grew 26.2% compared to Q2 2024, driven by contributions from its insurance and retirement advisory businesses.

The efficiency ratio improved to 56.7%, down from 60.8% in Q2 2024. Expense growth was contained at just 3.0%, due to annual raises, the acquisition of Crest Retirement, and higher commission expense, offset by lower healthcare and legal costs.

Credit quality declined, with nonperforming loans—loans on which borrowers are not making scheduled payments—rising to 0.84% of the total loan portfolio from 0.40% in Q2 2024. This shift primarily reflected two large commercial real estate relationships moved into nonaccrual status. The allowance for credit losses (GAAP) rose to 1.17% of loans, up from 1.05% in Q2 2024. The provision for credit losses, which is an expense set aside to cover potential future loan losses, tripled to $3.5 million compared to Q2 2024 (GAAP). The company maintained its streak of 169 consecutive profitable quarters as of the first quarter of 2025. It declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, unchanged from recent periods.

Wealth management services, including trust administration and retirement plan consulting, increased assets under care to $4.4 billion as of Q2 2025. Insurance commissions increased 45.8% year-over-year, showing continued emphasis on broadening noninterest income sources. No new acquisitions were completed this period.

Looking Ahead

Management indicated it expects further net interest margin expansion in 2025. However, the extent of increase will depend on additional rate policy moves by the Federal Reserve and overall funding costs. No explicit quantitative guidance for earnings or revenue was provided in the current release.

Investors will want to monitor the company’s asset quality in upcoming quarters, particularly developments in its commercial real estate loan portfolio. Trends in deposit base changes, noninterest income growth, and further improvements in operational efficiency will also remain important tracking points. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.17 per share, continuing the bank’s track record of regular dividend payments.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.