Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 110% Total Return On Their Investment

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 87% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 58% in the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Farmers National Banc achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.35 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:FMNB Earnings Per Share Growth April 16th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Farmers National Banc's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Farmers National Banc the TSR over the last 5 years was 110%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Farmers National Banc's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 63%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 16%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Farmers National Banc .

Farmers National Banc is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

