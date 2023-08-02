Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) has been revised to 14.62 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.33% from the latest reported closing price of 13.75 / share.

Farmers National Banc Declares $0.17 Dividend

On May 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $13.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 6.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers National Banc. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMNB is 0.05%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 16,051K shares. The put/call ratio of FMNB is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,256K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 28.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 15.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 756K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 692K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Farmers Trust holds 683K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 606K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Farmers National Banc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 were $2.8 billion.

