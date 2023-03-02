Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Farmers National Banc said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 5.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmers National Banc is $14.79. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of $14.55.

The projected annual revenue for Farmers National Banc is $211MM, an increase of 26.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers National Banc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMNB is 0.05%, a decrease of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 15,544K shares. The put/call ratio of FMNB is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 786K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 659K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 619K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Farmers Trust holds 549K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Farmers National Banc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 were $2.8 billion.

