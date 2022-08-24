Farmers National Banc Corp. Names Terry Moore Chairman Of Board

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) said Terry Moore has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board, effective September 1, 2022. Moore also serves on the Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee and will Chair the Executive Committee for Farmers National Banc Corp.

Moore joined the Farmers National Banc Corp Board in April 2014. Moore is on the Board of Trustees for The Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center and has chaired and continues to serve on the hospital's Development Foundation. Moore also serves as trustee for the Hoover Foundation.

