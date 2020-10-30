Farmers National Banc Corp. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Last week, you might have seen that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.0% to US$11.61 in the past week. Revenues were US$34m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.38 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 13%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:FMNB Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the latest results, Farmers National Banc's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$126.5m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 6.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 18% to US$1.17 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$124.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.12 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Farmers National Banc's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$13.88, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Farmers National Banc analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.50. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Farmers National Banc is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Farmers National Banc's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Farmers National Banc is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Farmers National Banc following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Farmers National Banc going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Farmers National Banc (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

