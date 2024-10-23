News & Insights

Markets
FMNB

Farmers National Banc Corp. Q3 Profit, Interest Income Decline

October 23, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Wednesday reported net income of $8.54 million, or $0.23 per share, for the third quarter, lower than $13.31 million, or $0.36 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly impacted by a $12.5 million commercial credit.

Excluding one-time items, earnings declined to $8.5 million or $0.23 per share from $14.77 million or $0.40 per share in the prior year.

Net interest income for the quarter was $31.88 million, down from $33.77 million last year.

Non-interest income, however, increased to $12.34 million from $9.83 million a year ago.

The provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments was $7.0 million, higher than $243,000 last year.

The company's non-performing loans increased to $19.1 million at September 30, compared to $12.9 million at June 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.