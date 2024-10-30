Farmers & Merchants reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 41c

Total loans, net at September 30, 2024, increased 0.3%, or by $8.7M to $2.54B, compared to $2.53B at September 30, 2023. The year-over-year growth was driven by higher consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset by lower commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and consumer loans. Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “F&M produced excellent earnings growth on a year-over-year and sequential basis, driven by higher net interest income, historically strong asset quality, and prudent expense management. Most importantly, our third quarter results reflect the talent of our associates, as we continue to work hard to drive operating improvements at F&M, serve our local Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities, and position F&M for long-term success. In addition, I am pleased to report that F&M was the third largest bank out of 58 financial institutions within the markets we compete, according to the FDIC, reflecting the leading value we provide to our local communities. In fact, F&M is the number one bank, based on deposits, in almost half of the communities in which we operate.”

