Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) to Buy Peoples-Sidney for $27 Million

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO has entered an agreement to acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association. The stock-cum-cash deal is valued at $27 million.



Based in Sidney, OH, Peoples has two full-service branch offices in Anna and Jackson Center, with a drive-through facility in Sidney. As of Mar 31, 2022, Peoples had $132.7 million in total assets, $99.9 million in loans, $114.8 million in deposits and $15.4 million in tangible common equity.



Following the deal closure, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will have total deposits of $2.4 billion, total loans of $2.1 billion, and total assets of $2.8 billion on a pro-forma basis as of Mar 31, 2022.



Per the deal, shareholders of Peoples will elect to receive either 0.6597 shares of FMAO stock or $24 per share in cash for each of their shares owned, subject to a minimum of 65% of all Peoples shares being exchanged for the FMAO stock. As of Mar 31, 2022, Peoples reported 1,167,025 shares of common stock outstanding.



Excluding one-time transaction costs, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to FMAO’s estimated 2023 and 2024 diluted earnings per share by 2.5% and 3.9%, respectively. At closing, the tangible book value per share is expected to be diluted by 2.1%, which will likely be recovered in 3.25 years using the crossover method.



Lars Eller, the president and CEO of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, stated, “The combination of Peoples and F&M creates immediate value for our shareholders, customers, and communities and I am excited to expand F&M’s community-oriented banking in Sidney and greater Shelby County. This transaction is an excellent opportunity for Peoples to become part of a larger community banking organization that offers customers a wider range of financial services.”



He added, “F&M has created a successful acquisition platform and Peoples represents F&M’s fifth acquisition since year-end 2018, including four community banking organizations and one complementary financial services company. F&M’s acquisition strategy, combined with a history of strong organic growth, have contributed to a 33% compound annual growth rate for total assets on a pro forma basis since year-end 2018.”



The president and CEO of Peoples, Debra A. Geuy, stated, “We are very excited to be joining forces with F&M. The two organizations have similar community-focused cultures, and F&M’s scale, diversity, and expertise will dramatically enhance the services we will be able to offer to existing and new customers alike.”



Over the past year, shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp have gained 53.7% against a decline of 13.3% recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, FMAO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Inorganic Growth Moves by Other Firms

With a view to help clients build long-term financial wellness, Truist Financial Corporation TFC acquired the award-winning gamified finance mobile app, Long Game. Long Game changes the way people engage with their banks. The mobile finance app uses prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behavior.



Truist Financial is expected to use Long Game’s innovative technology to inspire and build better lives and communities.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN, which operates as Franklin Templeton, entered an agreement with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK to acquire BNY Alcentra Group Holdings, Inc. from the latter. The closing of the deal, subject to customary conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, is expected early in the first quarter of 2023.



Through the acquisition, Franklin Templeton’s U.S. alternative credit specialist investment manager, Benefit Street Partners, will be able to expand its alternative credit capabilities and presence in Europe, doubling its AUM to $77 billion globally.



Upon the deal closure, BNY Mellon Investment Management is expected to continue to offer Alcentra’s capabilities in BNY Mellon’s sub-advised funds and select regions via its global distribution platform, and will provide Alcentra with ongoing asset servicing support.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.