Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) Buys Assets of Adams County Financial

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO announced the acquisition of the assets and clients of Adams County Financial Resources. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company carried out the acquisition through its subsidiary, FM Investment Services.

Following the development, shares of Farmers & Merchants declined marginally.

The Geneva, IN-based Adams County Financial is a registered investment advisory firm, which provides personalized investment planning services. The company's business comes primarily from the Northeastern Indiana region, where it has a loyal customer base with a typical one staying with the company for 15 years on average. Further, as of Nov 30, 2020, it had roughly $83 million of assets under management and more than 450 clients.

R. Lee Flueckiger, the founder of Adams County Financial, who now joined FM Investment Services, said, "By partnering with FM Investment Services, Adams County Financial Resources is able to offer continued stability while introducing additional value-added services to our clients. F&M’s growing presence in Eastern Indiana is exciting and I look forward to working with the team at FM Investment Services."

Lars B. Eller, president and CEO of Farmers & Merchants, said “Diversifying our sources of revenue is an important part of our growth strategy. ACFR significantly increases the scale of FM Investment Services, while further expanding our presence in Northeastern Indiana. We expect the purchase will contribute over $500,000 of revenue to noninterest income in 2021.”

The acquisition of Adams County Financial will fortify Farmers & Merchants' presence in Northeastern Indiana and will enable it to cater to clients in the region in a more efficient manner.

In the past year, shares of Farmers & Merchants have lost 13.5% compared with the 15.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced economic slowdown, several banks are taking initiativesto focus on core businesses and streamlining operations with an aim to improve profitability. Last month, People’s United Financial’s PBCT banking subsidiary, People's United Bank, completed the divesture of People's United Insurance Agency to AssuredPartners.

In September, Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ signed an agreement to divest the wealth management business to Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC. Also, CIT Group CIT sold the trust and wealth advisory business to Sunflower Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Denver, CO-based FirstSun Capital Bancorp.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Peoples United Financial, Inc. (PBCT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CIT Group Inc. (CIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.