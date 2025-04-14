FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH Earnings Preview: Recent $FMAO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH ($FMAO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,449,800 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FMAO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/20, 10/20 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.