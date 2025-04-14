FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH Earnings Preview: Recent $FMAO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH ($FMAO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,449,800 and earnings of $0.43 per share.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 51,400 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,730
- VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC added 36,650 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,079,342
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 25,736 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $757,925
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 25,470 shares (+3065.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $608,987
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 22,157 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $652,523
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 20,873 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614,709
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC added 19,868 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,112
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BCP|OH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/20, 10/20 and 0 sales.
