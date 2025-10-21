Farmers & Merchants Bank Of Long Beach Reports Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL.OB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.13 million, or $ per share. This compares with $14.36 million, or $115.17 per share, last year.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.13 Mln. vs. $14.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $115.17 last year.

