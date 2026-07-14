Farmers & Merchants Bank Of Long Beach Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $35.54 million, or $256.32 per share. This compares with $13.88 million, or $112.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $80.09 million from $66.92 million last year.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.54 Mln. vs. $13.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $256.32 vs. $112.71 last year. -Revenue: $80.09 Mln vs. $66.92 Mln last year.

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