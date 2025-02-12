Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Reports 51.2% Increase in Q4 Net Income with Strong Asset Quality and Record Deposits

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports strong 2024 financial results, highlighting significant net income growth and improved asset quality.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. The company achieved a net income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 51.2% from the previous year, with an impressive 87 consecutive quarters of profitability. Asset quality remained high with nonperforming loans dropping to $3.1 million, representing just 0.12% of total loans. Total assets grew to $3.36 billion, while deposits increased by 3% to a record $2.69 billion. The net interest margin rose to 2.84%, and the efficiency ratio improved significantly. Lars B. Eller, President and CEO, attributed the positive results to the successful execution of their strategic plan, emphasizing strong growth in net interest income and a commitment to optimizing deposit relationships. Additionally, the company raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year, reflecting its ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Reported a 51.2% increase in net income for the fourth quarter year-over-year, totaling $8.4 million.

Achieved 87 consecutive quarters of profitability, indicating strong financial stability and performance resilience.

Total deposits reached a record $2.69 billion, marking a 3.0% increase from the previous year.

Announced a 3.8% increase in dividends, representing the 30th consecutive annual increase since 1994, highlighting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company's total loans decreased 0.7% year-over-year from $2.58 billion to $2.56 billion, which may indicate challenges in loan demand or lending capacity.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased significantly from 2.53% to 3.12% over the year, reflecting a higher rate environment that could pressure net interest margins going forward.

While net income increased, the dividend payout ratio decreased from 50.65% to 46.07%, which might raise concerns about the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders in a more favorable manner.

What were Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's fourth-quarter net income results?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported a net income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter, a 51.2% increase year-over-year.

How has asset quality changed for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?

The asset quality improved significantly, with nonperforming loans at $3.1 million, down from $22.4 million last year.

What is the dividend increase announced by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp raised its dividend by 3.8%, marking the 30th consecutive annual increase since 1994.

What are the total loan figures for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of December 31, 2024?

Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, were $2.56 billion, a slight decrease from $2.58 billion in the previous year.

What factors contributed to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's strong earnings growth in 2024?

Strong earnings growth was driven by expanding net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and improving operational efficiencies.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2024 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.







2024 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights



(on a year-over-year basis unless noted):







87 consecutive quarters of profitability



87 consecutive quarters of profitability



Net income increased 51.2% to $8.4 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, from $5.5 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share



Net income increased 51.2% to $8.4 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, from $5.5 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share



Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $3.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million at December 31, 2023



Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $3.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million at December 31, 2023



Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%



Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%



Allowance for credit losses was 826.70% of nonperforming loans



Allowance for credit losses was 826.70% of nonperforming loans



Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.12%



Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.12%



Net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 2.84%



Net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 2.84%



Efficiency ratio improved to 59.82%, compared to 69.23% for the same period a year ago









2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include



(on a year-over-year basis unless noted):







Total loans, net were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024



Total loans, net were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024



Total assets increased 2.5% to $3.36 billion



Total assets increased 2.5% to $3.36 billion



Deposits increased 3.0% to a record $2.69 billion



Deposits increased 3.0% to a record $2.69 billion



Stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million



Stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million



Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 7.5% to $85.6 million



Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 7.5% to $85.6 million



Return on average tangible equity was 8.91%



Return on average tangible equity was 8.91%



F&M ended 2024 with excellent liquidity levels, and over $690 million in contingent funding sources, and a cash-to-assets ratio of 5.3%, compared to 4.3% at December 31, 2023



F&M ended 2024 with excellent liquidity levels, and over $690 million in contingent funding sources, and a cash-to-assets ratio of 5.3%, compared to 4.3% at December 31, 2023



Dividend raised 3.8% year-over-year, representing the 30



th



consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment since 1994







Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong 2024 financial performance reflects solid execution of our multi-year strategic plan, as we have remained focused on continual improvements, managing the items under our control, and providing our customers and communities with outstanding, and local financial services. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our customers, F&M’s financial and operating results strengthened throughout 2024. This performance creates a solid foundation and further solidifies F&M’s position as a leading community bank in the Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets we serve.”





Mr. Eller continued, “Strong earnings growth in 2024 was driven by the success of ongoing strategies aimed at expanding our net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and driving efficiencies across our business. Core earnings for the 2024 fourth quarter were strong as net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 16.1% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $22.6 million, and noninterest income expanded 4.1% year-over-year to $4.0 million. We believe these trends highlight the improvements we have made to profitability, and we expect these trends to continue in the second half 2025.”







Income Statement







Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $8.4 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 fourth quarter was $0.61, compared to $0.41 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $25.9 million, compared to $22.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 twelve months was $1.90, compared to $1.67 for the same period last year.







Deposits







At December 31, 2024, total deposits were a record $2.69 billion, an increase of 3.0% from December 31, 2023. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.12%, compared to 2.53% in the prior year reflecting the higher rate environment and growth in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts.





Mr. Eller commented, “Throughout 2024, we pursued strategies aimed at optimizing our deposit base and growing low-cost checking (DDA) deposits. Since the beginning of 2024, we added nearly 7,500 new checking accounts, and benefited from new and expanded relationships at offices that were opened in 2023. As a result, we ended 2024 with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.4%, compared to 98.0% at December 31, 2023.”







Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality







“While the demand for loans is high across our markets, our approach to risk and pricing remains prudent. This strategy has contributed to historically strong asset quality over the past two quarters and is a testament to F&M’s risk, lending, and compliance capabilities and high-performing teams. We expect loan growth to increase modestly in 2025, with growth weighted in the back half of the year. In addition, 31.4% of our loan portfolio is subject to reprice in the next 12 months. We believe these favorable trends will contribute to higher net interest income in 2025,” continued Mr. Eller.





Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, decreased 0.7%, or by $19.3 million to $2.56 billion, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by lower consumer real estate, consumer, and agricultural real estate loans, partially offset primarily by higher commercial and industrial and agricultural loans. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans, net at December 31, 2024 increased by 0.9% or $23.5 million.





F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $3.1 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and $2.9 million, or 0.11% at September 30, 2024.





F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.2% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of approximately $958,100.





F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:



















CRE Category

















Dollar









Balance













Percent of





CRE





Portfolio







(









*)















Percent of





Total Loan





Portfolio







(









*)













































Industrial









$





269,315









20.6%









10.5%









Multi-family













233,868









17.8%









9.1%









Retail













219,395









16.7%









8.6%









Hotels













141,514









10.8%









5.5%









Office













134,139









10.2%









5.2%









Gas Stations













70,767









5.4%









2.8%









Food Service













49,246









3.8%









1.9%









Senior Living













31,799









2.4%









1.3%









Development













29,491









2.3%









1.2%









Auto Dealers













28,081









2.1%









1.1%









Other













103,196









7.9%









4.0%









Total CRE









$





1,310,811









100.0%









51.2%









* Numbers have been rounded





At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 826.70%, compared to 111.95% at December 31, 2023. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2023. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2023.





Mr. Eller concluded, “Throughout the new year, we will leverage F&M’s strong banking platform, while continuing to make strategic investments that expanded our operations, capabilities, and services. We believe this will expand operating efficiencies and produce better outcomes for our customers. I am proud of our strong performance in 2024, and expect 2025 to be another good year for F&M.”







Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends







Total stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million, or $24.47 per share at December 31, 2024, from $316.5 million, or $23.17 per share at December 31, 2023. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.12%, remained stable compared to December 31, 2023.





Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $270.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $254.2 million at December 31, 2023. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $17.74 per share, compared to $16.29 per share at December 31, 2023.





For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.8825 per share, representing a 3.8% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the dividend payout ratio was 46.07% compared to 50.65% for the same period last year.







About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:







F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.







Safe Harbor Statement







Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website



www.fm.bank



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

















FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended















December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023















Interest Income



























































































Loans, including fees





$





36,663













$





36,873













$





36,593













$





35,200













$





34,493













$





145,329













$





129,344













Debt securities:

























































































U.S. Treasury and government agencies





1,882













1,467













1,148













1,045













987













5,542













4,090













Municipalities





384













387













389













394













397













1,554













1,598













Dividends





367













334













327













333













365













1,361













882













Federal funds sold





24













7













7













7













8













45













44













Other





2,531













2,833













2,702













1,675













2,020













9,741













3,850













Total interest income





41,851













41,901













41,166













38,654













38,270













163,572













139,808















Interest Expense



























































































Deposits





15,749

















16,947

















16,488

















15,279

















15,015













64,463













46,923













Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase





274













277













276













284













293













1,111













1,474













Borrowed funds





2,713













2,804













2,742













2,689













2,742













10,948













8,876













Subordinated notes





285













284













285













284













285













1,138













1,138













Total interest expense





19,021













20,312













19,791













18,536













18,335













77,660













58,411















Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses







22,830













21,589













21,375













20,118













19,935













85,912













81,397















Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans







346













282













605













(289





)









278













944













1,698















Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance





Sheet Credit Exposures







(120





)









(267





)









(18





)









(266





)









189













(671





)









46















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses







22,604













21,574













20,788













20,673













19,468













85,639













79,653















Noninterest Income



























































































Customer service fees





237













300













189













598













415













1,324













1,332













Other service charges and fees





1,176













1,155













1,085













1,057













1,090













4,473













4,343













Interchange income





1,322













1,315













1,330













1,429













1,310













5,396













5,318













Loan servicing income





771













710













513













539













666













2,533













4,405













Net gain on sale of loans





223













215













314













107













230













859













699













Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance





248













265













236













216













216













965













834













Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned





22













-













49













-













(86





)









71













(135





)









Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities





-













-













-













-













-













-













(891





)









Total noninterest income





3,999













3,960













3,716













3,946













3,841













15,621













15,905















Noninterest Expense



























































































Salaries and wages





7,020













7,713













7,589













7,846













6,981













30,168













26,915













Employee benefits





2,148













2,112













2,112













2,171













1,218













8,543













7,520













Net occupancy expense





1,072













1,054













999













1,027













1,187













4,152













3,833













Furniture and equipment





1,032













1,472













1,407













1,353













1,370













5,264













5,022













Data processing





160













339













448













500













785













1,447













3,147













Franchise taxes





312













410













265













555













308













1,542













1,487













ATM expense





328













472













397













473













665













1,670













2,611













Advertising





498













597













519













530













397













2,144













2,606













FDIC assessment





505













516













507













580













594













2,108













1,982













Servicing rights amortization - net





244













219













187













168













182













818













611













Loan expense





236













244













251













229













246













960













1,055













Consulting fees





242













251













198













186













192













877













832













Professional fees





368













453













527













445













331













1,793













1,430













Intangible asset amortization





446













445













444













445













446













1,780













1,780













Other general and administrative





1,465













1,128













1,495













1,333













1,532













5,421













6,373













Total noninterest expense





16,076













17,425













17,345













17,841













16,434













68,687













67,204















Income Before Income Taxes







10,527













8,109













7,159













6,778













6,875













32,573













28,354















Income Taxes







2,146













1,593













1,477













1,419













1,332













6,635













5,567















Net Income







8,381













6,516













5,682













5,359













5,543













25,938













22,787















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):



















































































































































Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities





(7,403





)









11,664













2,531













(1,995





)









13,261













4,797













10,781













Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities





-













-













-













-













-













-













891













Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities





(7,403





)









11,664













2,531













(1,995





)









13,261













4,797













11,672













Tax expense (benefit)





(1,554





)









2,449













531













(418





)









2,784













1,008













2,451













Other comprehensive income (loss)





(5,849





)









9,215













2,000













(1,577





)









10,477













3,789













9,221















Comprehensive Income







$





2,532













$





15,731













$





7,682













$





3,782













$





16,020













$





29,727













$





32,008















Basic Earnings Per Share







$





0.61













$





0.48













$





0.42













$





0.39













$





0.41













$





1.90













$





1.67















Diluted Earnings Per Share







$





0.61













$





0.48













$





0.42













$





0.39













$





0.41













$





1.90













$





1.67















Dividends Declared







$





0.22125













$





0.22125













$





0.22













$





0.22













$





0.22













$





0.88250













$





0.85

















































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)





















December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













December 31,





2023





























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)



























Assets



































































Cash and due from banks





$





174,855













$





244,572













$





191,785













$





186,541













$





140,917













Federal funds sold





1,496













932













1,283













1,241













1,284













Total cash and cash equivalents





176,351













245,504













193,068













187,782













142,201













































































Interest-bearing time deposits





2,482













2,727













3,221













2,735













2,740













Securities - available-for-sale





426,556













404,881













365,209













347,516













358,478













Other securities, at cost





14,400













15,028













14,721













14,744













17,138













Loans held for sale





2,996













1,706













1,628













2,410













1,576













Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,826 12/31/24 and $25,024 12/31/23





2,536,043













2,512,852













2,534,468













2,516,687













2,556,167













Premises and equipment





33,828













33,779













34,507













35,007













35,790













Construction in progress





-













35













38













9













8













Goodwill





86,358













86,358













86,358













86,358













86,358













Loan servicing rights





5,656













5,644













5,504













5,555













5,648













Bank owned life insurance





34,872













34,624













34,359













34,123













33,907













Other assets





45,181













46,047













49,552













54,628













43,218















Total Assets







$





3,364,723













$





3,389,185













$





3,322,633













$





3,287,554













$





3,283,229



















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































































Liabilities



































































Deposits

































































Noninterest-bearing





$





516,904













$





481,444













$





479,069













$





510,731













$





528,465













Interest-bearing

































































NOW accounts





850,462













865,617













821,145













829,236













816,790













Savings





671,818













661,565













673,284













635,430













599,191













Time





647,581













676,187













667,592













645,985













663,017













Total deposits





2,686,765













2,684,813













2,641,090













2,621,382













2,607,463













































































Federal funds purchased and securities

































































sold under agreements to repurchase





27,218













27,292













27,218













28,218













28,218













Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances





246,056













263,081













266,102













256,628













265,750













Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs





34,818













34,789













34,759













34,731













34,702













Dividend payable





2,996













2,998













2,975













2,975













2,974













Accrued expenses and other liabilities





31,659













40,832













27,825













25,930













27,579













Total liabilities





3,029,512













3,053,805













2,999,969













2,969,864













2,966,686















































































Commitments and Contingencies









































































































































Stockholders' Equity



































































Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued

































































14,564,425 shares 12/31/24 and 12/31/23; outstanding 13,699,536





135,565













135,193













135,829













135,482













135,515













shares 12/31/24 and 13,664,641 shares 12/31/23

































































Treasury stock - 864,889 shares 12/31/24 and 899,784 shares 12/31/23





(10,985





)









(10,904





)









(11,006





)









(10,851





)









(11,040





)









Retained earnings





235,854













230,465













226,430













223,648













221,080













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(25,223





)









(19,374





)









(28,589





)









(30,589





)









(29,012





)









Total stockholders' equity





335,211













335,380













322,664













317,690













316,543



















































































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





3,364,723













$





3,389,185













$





3,322,633













$





3,287,554













$





3,283,229

























































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





SELECT FINANCIAL DATA















































































































For the Three Months Ended

















For the Twelve Months Ended













Selected financial data















December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









Return on average assets













0.99%













0.78%













0.69%













0.66%













0.67%













0.78%













0.71%









Return on average equity













10.00%













7.93%













7.13%













6.76%













7.27%













7.98%













7.46%









Yield on earning assets













5.20%













5.27%













5.22%













5.00%













4.93%













5.17%













4.67%









Cost of interest bearing liabilities













3.01%













3.21%













3.18%













3.06%













3.02%













3.12%













2.53%









Net interest spread













2.19%













2.06%













2.04%













1.94%













1.91%













2.05%













2.14%









Net interest margin













2.84%













2.71%













2.71%













2.60%













2.57%













2.72%













2.72%









Efficiency













59.82%













67.98%













69.03%













74.08%













69.23%













67.54%













68.48%









Dividend payout ratio













35.75%













45.99%













52.35%













55.52%













54.23%













46.07%













50.65%









Tangible book value per share









$





17.74









$





17.72









$





16.79









$





16.39









$





16.29

































Tier 1 leverage ratio













8.12%













8.04%













8.02%













8.40%













8.20%

































Average shares outstanding













13,699,869













13,687,119













13,681,501













13,671,166













13,665,773













13,679,955













13,641,336























































































































Loans















December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









December 31,





2023



































(Dollar amounts in thousands)



































































































































































Commercial real estate









$





1,310,811









$





1,301,160









$





1,303,598









$





1,304,400









$





1,337,766

































Agricultural real estate













216,401













220,328













222,558













227,455













223,791

































Consumer real estate













520,114













524,055













525,902













525,178













521,895

































Commercial and industrial













275,152













260,732













268,426













256,051













254,935

































Agricultural













152,080













137,252













142,909













127,670













132,560

































Consumer













63,009













67,394













70,918













74,819













79,591

































Other













24,978













25,916













26,449













26,776













30,136

































Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other



(1)















(676)













1,499













(1,022)













(982)













517

































Total loans, net









$





2,561,869









$





2,538,336









$





2,559,738









$





2,541,367









$





2,581,191































































































































































































































































Asset quality data















December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











































(Dollar amounts in thousands)































































































































































Nonaccrual loans









$





3,124









$





2,898









$





2,487









$





19,391









$





22,353

































90 day past due and accruing









$





-









$





-









$





-









$





-









$





-

































Nonperforming loans









$





3,124









$





2,898









$





2,487









$





19,391









$





22,353

































Other real estate owned









$





-









$





-









$





-









$





-









$





-

































Nonperforming assets









$





3,124









$





2,898









$





2,487









$





19,391









$





22,353

























































































































































































































































































Allowance for credit losses









$





25,826









$





25,484









$





25,270









$





24,680









$





25,024









































Allowance for unfunded













1,541













1,661













1,928













1,946













2,212

































Total allowance for credit losses









$





27,367









$





27,145









$





27,198









$





26,626









$





27,236

































Total allowance for credit losses/total loans













1.07%













1.07%













1.06%













1.05%













1.06%

































Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans













1.08%













1.10%













1.10%













1.11%













1.13%

































Net charge-offs:





























































































Quarter-to-date









$





4









$





68









$





15









$





55









$





531

































Year-to-date









$





142









$





138









$





70









$





55









$





551

































Net charge-offs to average loans





























































































Quarter-to-date













0.00%













0.00%













0.00%













0.00%













0.02%

































Year-to-date













0.01%













0.01%













0.00%













0.00%













0.02%

































Nonperforming loans/total loans













0.12%













0.11%













0.10%













0.76%













0.87%

































Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans













826.70%













879.37%













1016.08%













127.28%













111.95%

































NPA coverage ratio













826.70%













879.37%













1016.08%













127.28%













111.95%































































































































(1)



Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps





















FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES





(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)











































































For the Three Months Ended

















For the Three Months Ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Interest Earning Assets:





Average





Balance









Interest/





Dividends









Annualized





Yield/Rate













Average





Balance









Interest/





Dividends









Annualized





Yield/Rate













Loans





$





2,543,628









$





36,663









5.77





%









$





2,553,023









$





34,493









5.41





%









Taxable investment securities





450,648









2,554









2.27





%









386,931









1,660









1.72





%









Tax-exempt investment securities





18,571









79









2.15





%









24,145









89









1.87





%









Fed funds sold & other





209,307









2,555









4.88





%









142,642









2,028









5.69





%









Total Interest Earning Assets





3,222,154









$





41,851









5.20





%









3,106,741









$





38,270









4.93





%





































































Nonearning Assets





174,172





























189,202

























































































Total Assets





$





3,396,326





























$





3,295,943

























































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:





























































Savings deposits





$





1,548,638









$





9,459









2.44





%









$





1,392,304









$





8,570









2.46





%









Other time deposits





666,896









6,290









3.77





%









701,347









6,445









3.68





%









Other borrowed money





255,490









2,713









4.25





%









265,948









2,742









4.12





%









Fed funds purchased & securities





























































sold under agreement to repurchase





27,341









274









4.01





%









28,739









293









4.08





%









Subordinated notes





34,799









285









3.28





%









34,683









285









3.29





%









Total Interest Bearing Liabilities





$





2,533,164









$





19,021









3.01





%









$





2,423,021









$





18,335









3.02





%





































































Noninterest Bearing Liabilities





527,751





























567,813

























































































Stockholders' Equity





$





335,411





























$





305,109

























































































Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread













$





22,830









2.19





%

















$





19,935









1.91





%





































































Net Interest Margin





















2.84





%

























2.57





%





































































Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts







































































































































For the Twelve Months Ended

















For the Twelve Months Ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Interest Earning Assets:





Average





Balance









Interest/





Dividends













Annualized





Yield/Rate













Average





Balance









Interest/





Dividends













Annualized





Yield/Rate













Loans





$





2,557,213









$





145,329









5.68





%









$





2,491,502









$





129,344









5.19





%









Taxable investment securities





410,764









8,129









1.98





%









394,424









6,204









1.57





%









Tax-exempt investment securities





20,154









328









2.06





%









24,686









366









1.88





%









Fed funds sold & other





176,307









9,786









5.55





%









85,018









3,894









4.58





%









Total Interest Earning Assets





3,164,438









$





163,572









5.17





%









2,995,630









$





139,808









4.67





%





































































Nonearning Assets





164,464





























197,726

























































































Total Assets





$





3,328,902





























$





3,193,356

























































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:





























































Savings deposits





$





1,502,365









$





39,750









2.65





%









$





1,376,318









$





27,424









1.99





%









Other time deposits





663,320









24,713









3.73





%









640,390









19,499









3.04





%









Other borrowed money





262,094









10,948









4.18





%









220,175









8,876









4.03





%









Fed funds purchased & securities





























































sold under agreement to repurchase





27,750









1,111









4.00





%









35,421









1,474









4.16





%









Subordinated notes





34,755









1,138









3.27





%









34,640









1,138









3.29





%









Total Interest Bearing Liabilities





$





2,490,284









$





77,660









3.12





%









$





2,306,944









$





58,411









2.53





%





































































Noninterest Bearing Liabilities





513,588





























580,931

























































































Stockholders' Equity





$





325,030





























$







305,481



























































































Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread













$





85,912









2.05





%

















$





81,397









2.14





%





































































Net Interest Margin





















2.72





%

























2.72





%





































































Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts





















FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES





(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023















As Reported









Excluding Acc/Amort









Difference









As Reported









Excluding Acc/Amort









Difference













$





Yield













$





Yield













$









Yield













$





Yield













$





Yield













$









Yield













Interest Earning Assets:













































































































Loans





$





36,663





5.77





%









$





36,039





5.67





%









$





624









0.10





%









$





34,493





5.41





%









$





33,769





5.29





%









$





724









0.12





%









Taxable investment securities





2,554





2.27





%









2,554





2.27





%









-









0.00





%









1,660





1.72





%









1,660





1.72





%









-









0.00





%









Tax-exempt investment securities





79





2.15





%









79





2.15





%









-









0.00





%









89





1.87





%









89





1.87





%









-









0.00





%









Fed funds sold & other





2,555





4.88





%









2,555





4.88





%









-









0.00





%









2,028





5.69





%









2,028





5.69





%









-









0.00





%











Total Interest Earning Assets







41,851





5.20





%









41,227





5.12





%









624









0.08





%









38,270





4.93





%









37,546





4.84





%









724









0.09





%





















































































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:













































































































Savings deposits





$





9,459





2.44





%









$





9,459





2.44





%









$ -









0.00





%









$





8,570





2.46





%









$





8,570





2.46





%









$ -









0.00





%









Other time deposits





6,290





3.77





%









6,290





3.77





%









-









0.00





%









6,445





3.68





%









6,381





3.64





%









64









0.04





%









Other borrowed money





2,713





4.25





%









2,710





4.24





%









3









0.01





%









2,742





4.12





%









2,760





4.15





%









(18





)





-0.03





%









Federal funds purchased and













































































































securities sold under agreement to













































































































repurchase





274





4.01





%









274





4.01





%









-









0.00





%









293





4.08





%









293





4.08





%









-









0.00





%









Subordinated notes





285





3.28





%









285





3.28





%









-









0.00





%









285





3.29





%









285





3.29





%









-









0.00





%











Total Interest Bearing Liabilities







19,021





3.01





%









19,018





3.00





%









3









0.01





%









18,335





3.02





%









18,289





3.02





%









46









0.00





%





















































































































Interest/Dividend income/yield





41,851





5.20





%









41,227





5.12





%









624









0.08





%









38,270





4.93





%









37,546





4.84





%









724









0.09





%









Interest Expense / yield





19,021





3.01





%









19,018





3.00





%









3









0.01





%









18,335





3.02





%









18,289





3.02





%









46









0.00





%









Net Interest Spread





22,830





2.19





%









22,209





2.12





%









621









0.07





%









19,935





1.91





%









19,257





1.82





%









678









0.09





%









Net Interest Margin









2.84





%













2.76





%

















0.08





%













2.57





%













2.48





%

















0.09





%



























































































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023















As Reported









Excluding Acc/Amort









Difference









As Reported









Excluding Acc/Amort









Difference













$





Yield













$





Yield













$









Yield













$





Yield













$





Yield













$









Yield













Interest Earning Assets:













































































































Loans





$





145,329





5.68





%









$





142,627





5.58





%









$





2,702









0.10





%









$





129,344





5.19





%









$





126,133





5.06





%









$





3,211









0.13





%









Taxable investment securities





8,129





1.98





%









8,129





1.98





%









-









0.00





%









6,204





1.57





%









6,204





1.57





%









-









0.00





%









Tax-exempt investment securities





328





2.06





%









328





2.06





%









-









0.00





%









366





1.88





%









366





1.88





%









-









0.00





%









Fed funds sold & other





9,786





5.55





%









9,786





5.55





%









-









0.00





%









3,894





4.58





%









3,894





4.58





%









-









0.00





%











Total Interest Earning Assets







163,572





5.17





%









160,870





5.09





%









2,702









0.08





%









139,808





4.67





%









136,597





4.57





%









3,211









0.10





%





















































































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:













































































































Savings deposits





$





39,750





2.65





%









$





39,750





2.65





%









$ -









0.00





%









$





27,424





1.99





%









$





27,424





1.99





%









$ -









0.00





%









Other time deposits





24,713





3.73





%









24,713





3.73





%









-









0.00





%









19,499





3.04





%









19,839





3.10





%









(340





)





-0.06





%









Other borrowed money





10,948





4.18





%









10,964





4.18





%









(16





)





0.00





%









8,876





4.03





%









8,947





4.06





%









(71





)





-0.03





%









Federal funds purchased and













































































































securities sold under agreement to













































































































repurchase





1,111





4.00





%









1,111





4.00





%









-









0.00





%









1,474





4.16





%









1,474





4.16





%









-









0.00





%









Subordinated notes





1,138





3.27





%









1,138





3.27





%









-









0.00





%









1,138





3.29





%









1,138





3.29





%









-









0.00





%











Total Interest Bearing Liabilities







77,660





3.12





%









77,676





3.12





%









(16





)





0.00





%









58,411





2.53





%









58,822





2.55





%









(411





)





-0.02





%





















































































































Interest/Dividend income/yield





163,572





5.17





%









160,870





5.09





%









2,702









0.08





%









139,808





4.67





%









136,597





4.57





%









3,211









0.10





%









Interest Expense / yield





77,660





3.12





%









77,676





3.12





%









(16





)





0.00





%









58,411





2.53





%









58,822





2.55





%









(411





)





-0.02





%









Net Interest Spread





85,912





2.05





%









83,194





1.97





%









2,718









0.08





%









81,397





2.14





%









77,775





2.02





%









3,622









0.12





%









Net Interest Margin









2.72





%













2.63





%

















0.09





%













2.72





%













2.60





%

















0.12





%























Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Lars B. Eller





President and Chief Executive Officer





Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.





(419) 446-2501









leller@fm.bank









Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400









andrew@smberger.com











