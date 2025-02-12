News & Insights

Stocks
FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Reports 51.2% Increase in Q4 Net Income with Strong Asset Quality and Record Deposits

February 12, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports strong 2024 financial results, highlighting significant net income growth and improved asset quality.

Quiver AI Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. The company achieved a net income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 51.2% from the previous year, with an impressive 87 consecutive quarters of profitability. Asset quality remained high with nonperforming loans dropping to $3.1 million, representing just 0.12% of total loans. Total assets grew to $3.36 billion, while deposits increased by 3% to a record $2.69 billion. The net interest margin rose to 2.84%, and the efficiency ratio improved significantly. Lars B. Eller, President and CEO, attributed the positive results to the successful execution of their strategic plan, emphasizing strong growth in net interest income and a commitment to optimizing deposit relationships. Additionally, the company raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year, reflecting its ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • Reported a 51.2% increase in net income for the fourth quarter year-over-year, totaling $8.4 million.
  • Achieved 87 consecutive quarters of profitability, indicating strong financial stability and performance resilience.
  • Total deposits reached a record $2.69 billion, marking a 3.0% increase from the previous year.
  • Announced a 3.8% increase in dividends, representing the 30th consecutive annual increase since 1994, highlighting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • The company's total loans decreased 0.7% year-over-year from $2.58 billion to $2.56 billion, which may indicate challenges in loan demand or lending capacity.
  • The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased significantly from 2.53% to 3.12% over the year, reflecting a higher rate environment that could pressure net interest margins going forward.
  • While net income increased, the dividend payout ratio decreased from 50.65% to 46.07%, which might raise concerns about the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders in a more favorable manner.

FAQ

What were Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's fourth-quarter net income results?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported a net income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter, a 51.2% increase year-over-year.

How has asset quality changed for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?

The asset quality improved significantly, with nonperforming loans at $3.1 million, down from $22.4 million last year.

What is the dividend increase announced by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp raised its dividend by 3.8%, marking the 30th consecutive annual increase since 1994.

What are the total loan figures for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of December 31, 2024?

Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, were $2.56 billion, a slight decrease from $2.58 billion in the previous year.

What factors contributed to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's strong earnings growth in 2024?

Strong earnings growth was driven by expanding net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and improving operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FMAO Insider Trading Activity

$FMAO insiders have traded $FMAO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID R GERKEN (Executive Vice President) sold 656 shares for an estimated $17,324

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2024 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.




2024 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

(on a year-over-year basis unless noted):




  • 87 consecutive quarters of profitability


  • Net income increased 51.2% to $8.4 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, from $5.5 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share


  • Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $3.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million at December 31, 2023


  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%


  • Allowance for credit losses was 826.70% of nonperforming loans


  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.12%


  • Net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 2.84%


  • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.82%, compared to 69.23% for the same period a year ago




2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include

(on a year-over-year basis unless noted):




  • Total loans, net were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024


  • Total assets increased 2.5% to $3.36 billion


  • Deposits increased 3.0% to a record $2.69 billion


  • Stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million


  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 7.5% to $85.6 million


  • Return on average tangible equity was 8.91%


  • F&M ended 2024 with excellent liquidity levels, and over $690 million in contingent funding sources, and a cash-to-assets ratio of 5.3%, compared to 4.3% at December 31, 2023


  • Dividend raised 3.8% year-over-year, representing the 30

    th

    consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment since 1994



Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong 2024 financial performance reflects solid execution of our multi-year strategic plan, as we have remained focused on continual improvements, managing the items under our control, and providing our customers and communities with outstanding, and local financial services. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our customers, F&M’s financial and operating results strengthened throughout 2024. This performance creates a solid foundation and further solidifies F&M’s position as a leading community bank in the Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets we serve.”



Mr. Eller continued, “Strong earnings growth in 2024 was driven by the success of ongoing strategies aimed at expanding our net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and driving efficiencies across our business. Core earnings for the 2024 fourth quarter were strong as net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 16.1% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $22.6 million, and noninterest income expanded 4.1% year-over-year to $4.0 million. We believe these trends highlight the improvements we have made to profitability, and we expect these trends to continue in the second half 2025.”




Income Statement



Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $8.4 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 fourth quarter was $0.61, compared to $0.41 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $25.9 million, compared to $22.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 twelve months was $1.90, compared to $1.67 for the same period last year.




Deposits



At December 31, 2024, total deposits were a record $2.69 billion, an increase of 3.0% from December 31, 2023. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.12%, compared to 2.53% in the prior year reflecting the higher rate environment and growth in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts.



Mr. Eller commented, “Throughout 2024, we pursued strategies aimed at optimizing our deposit base and growing low-cost checking (DDA) deposits. Since the beginning of 2024, we added nearly 7,500 new checking accounts, and benefited from new and expanded relationships at offices that were opened in 2023. As a result, we ended 2024 with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.4%, compared to 98.0% at December 31, 2023.”




Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality



“While the demand for loans is high across our markets, our approach to risk and pricing remains prudent. This strategy has contributed to historically strong asset quality over the past two quarters and is a testament to F&M’s risk, lending, and compliance capabilities and high-performing teams.   We expect loan growth to increase modestly in 2025, with growth weighted in the back half of the year. In addition, 31.4% of our loan portfolio is subject to reprice in the next 12 months. We believe these favorable trends will contribute to higher net interest income in 2025,” continued Mr. Eller.



Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, decreased 0.7%, or by $19.3 million to $2.56 billion, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by lower consumer real estate, consumer, and agricultural real estate loans, partially offset primarily by higher commercial and industrial and agricultural loans. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans, net at December 31, 2024 increased by 0.9% or $23.5 million.



F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $3.1 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and $2.9 million, or 0.11% at September 30, 2024.



F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.2% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of approximately $958,100.



F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:



















































































































































CRE Category




Dollar




Balance


Percent of


CRE


Portfolio



(




*)


Percent of


Total Loan


Portfolio



(




*)








Industrial

$
269,315

20.6%

10.5%

Multi-family


233,868

17.8%

9.1%

Retail


219,395

16.7%

8.6%

Hotels


141,514

10.8%

5.5%

Office


134,139

10.2%

5.2%

Gas Stations


70,767

5.4%

2.8%

Food Service


49,246

3.8%

1.9%

Senior Living


31,799

2.4%

1.3%

Development


29,491

2.3%

1.2%

Auto Dealers


28,081

2.1%

1.1%

Other


103,196

7.9%

4.0%

Total CRE

$
1,310,811

100.0%

51.2%


* Numbers have been rounded



At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 826.70%, compared to 111.95% at December 31, 2023. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2023. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2023.



Mr. Eller concluded, “Throughout the new year, we will leverage F&M’s strong banking platform, while continuing to make strategic investments that expanded our operations, capabilities, and services. We believe this will expand operating efficiencies and produce better outcomes for our customers. I am proud of our strong performance in 2024, and expect 2025 to be another good year for F&M.”




Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends



Total stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million, or $24.47 per share at December 31, 2024, from $316.5 million, or $23.17 per share at December 31, 2023. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.12%, remained stable compared to December 31, 2023.



Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $270.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $254.2 million at December 31, 2023. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $17.74 per share, compared to $16.29 per share at December 31, 2023.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.8825 per share, representing a 3.8% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the dividend payout ratio was 46.07% compared to 50.65% for the same period last year.




About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:



F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.




Safe Harbor Statement



Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website

www.fm.bank

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


Interest Income




















Loans, including fees
$
36,663


$
36,873


$
36,593


$
35,200


$
34,493


$
145,329


$
129,344

Debt securities:




















U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1,882


1,467


1,148


1,045


987


5,542


4,090

Municipalities
384


387


389


394


397


1,554


1,598

Dividends
367


334


327


333


365


1,361


882

Federal funds sold
24


7


7


7


8


45


44

Other
2,531


2,833


2,702


1,675


2,020


9,741


3,850

Total interest income
41,851


41,901


41,166


38,654


38,270


163,572


139,808


Interest Expense




















Deposits
15,749




16,947




16,488




15,279




15,015


64,463


46,923

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
274


277


276


284


293


1,111


1,474

Borrowed funds
2,713


2,804


2,742


2,689


2,742


10,948


8,876

Subordinated notes
285


284


285


284


285


1,138


1,138

Total interest expense
19,021


20,312


19,791


18,536


18,335


77,660


58,411


Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses
22,830


21,589


21,375


20,118


19,935


85,912


81,397


Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans
346


282


605


(289
)

278


944


1,698


Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance


Sheet Credit Exposures
(120
)

(267
)

(18
)

(266
)

189


(671
)

46


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
22,604


21,574


20,788


20,673


19,468


85,639


79,653


Noninterest Income




















Customer service fees
237


300


189


598


415


1,324


1,332

Other service charges and fees
1,176


1,155


1,085


1,057


1,090


4,473


4,343

Interchange income
1,322


1,315


1,330


1,429


1,310


5,396


5,318

Loan servicing income
771


710


513


539


666


2,533


4,405

Net gain on sale of loans
223


215


314


107


230


859


699

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
248


265


236


216


216


965


834

Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned
22


-


49


-


(86
)

71


(135
)

Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
-


-


-


-


-


-


(891
)

Total noninterest income
3,999


3,960


3,716


3,946


3,841


15,621


15,905


Noninterest Expense




















Salaries and wages
7,020


7,713


7,589


7,846


6,981


30,168


26,915

Employee benefits
2,148


2,112


2,112


2,171


1,218


8,543


7,520

Net occupancy expense
1,072


1,054


999


1,027


1,187


4,152


3,833

Furniture and equipment
1,032


1,472


1,407


1,353


1,370


5,264


5,022

Data processing
160


339


448


500


785


1,447


3,147

Franchise taxes
312


410


265


555


308


1,542


1,487

ATM expense
328


472


397


473


665


1,670


2,611

Advertising
498


597


519


530


397


2,144


2,606

FDIC assessment
505


516


507


580


594


2,108


1,982

Servicing rights amortization - net
244


219


187


168


182


818


611

Loan expense
236


244


251


229


246


960


1,055

Consulting fees
242


251


198


186


192


877


832

Professional fees
368


453


527


445


331


1,793


1,430

Intangible asset amortization
446


445


444


445


446


1,780


1,780

Other general and administrative
1,465


1,128


1,495


1,333


1,532


5,421


6,373

Total noninterest expense
16,076


17,425


17,345


17,841


16,434


68,687


67,204


Income Before Income Taxes
10,527


8,109


7,159


6,778


6,875


32,573


28,354


Income Taxes
2,146


1,593


1,477


1,419


1,332


6,635


5,567


Net Income
8,381


6,516


5,682


5,359


5,543


25,938


22,787


Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
















































Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(7,403
)

11,664


2,531


(1,995
)

13,261


4,797


10,781

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
-


-


-


-


-


-


891

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(7,403
)

11,664


2,531


(1,995
)

13,261


4,797


11,672

Tax expense (benefit)
(1,554
)

2,449


531


(418
)

2,784


1,008


2,451

Other comprehensive income (loss)
(5,849
)

9,215


2,000


(1,577
)

10,477


3,789


9,221


Comprehensive Income
$
2,532


$
15,731


$
7,682


$
3,782


$
16,020


$
29,727


$
32,008


Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.61


$
0.48


$
0.42


$
0.39


$
0.41


$
1.90


$
1.67


Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.61


$
0.48


$
0.42


$
0.39


$
0.41


$
1.90


$
1.67


Dividends Declared
$
0.22125


$
0.22125


$
0.22


$
0.22


$
0.22


$
0.88250


$
0.85

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)



December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024


December 31,


2023





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)





Assets














Cash and due from banks
$
174,855


$
244,572


$
191,785


$
186,541


$
140,917

Federal funds sold
1,496


932


1,283


1,241


1,284

Total cash and cash equivalents
176,351


245,504


193,068


187,782


142,201
















Interest-bearing time deposits
2,482


2,727


3,221


2,735


2,740

Securities - available-for-sale
426,556


404,881


365,209


347,516


358,478

Other securities, at cost
14,400


15,028


14,721


14,744


17,138

Loans held for sale
2,996


1,706


1,628


2,410


1,576

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,826 12/31/24 and $25,024 12/31/23
2,536,043


2,512,852


2,534,468


2,516,687


2,556,167

Premises and equipment
33,828


33,779


34,507


35,007


35,790

Construction in progress
-


35


38


9


8

Goodwill
86,358


86,358


86,358


86,358


86,358

Loan servicing rights
5,656


5,644


5,504


5,555


5,648

Bank owned life insurance
34,872


34,624


34,359


34,123


33,907

Other assets
45,181


46,047


49,552


54,628


43,218


Total Assets
$
3,364,723


$
3,389,185


$
3,322,633


$
3,287,554


$
3,283,229



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Liabilities














Deposits














Noninterest-bearing
$
516,904


$
481,444


$
479,069


$
510,731


$
528,465

Interest-bearing














NOW accounts
850,462


865,617


821,145


829,236


816,790

Savings
671,818


661,565


673,284


635,430


599,191

Time
647,581


676,187


667,592


645,985


663,017

Total deposits
2,686,765


2,684,813


2,641,090


2,621,382


2,607,463
















Federal funds purchased and securities














sold under agreements to repurchase
27,218


27,292


27,218


28,218


28,218

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
246,056


263,081


266,102


256,628


265,750

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
34,818


34,789


34,759


34,731


34,702

Dividend payable
2,996


2,998


2,975


2,975


2,974

Accrued expenses and other liabilities
31,659


40,832


27,825


25,930


27,579

Total liabilities
3,029,512


3,053,805


2,999,969


2,969,864


2,966,686

















Commitments and Contingencies
































Stockholders' Equity














Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued














14,564,425 shares 12/31/24 and 12/31/23; outstanding 13,699,536
135,565


135,193


135,829


135,482


135,515

shares 12/31/24 and 13,664,641 shares 12/31/23














Treasury stock - 864,889 shares 12/31/24 and 899,784 shares 12/31/23
(10,985
)

(10,904
)

(11,006
)

(10,851
)

(11,040
)

Retained earnings
235,854


230,465


226,430


223,648


221,080

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,223
)

(19,374
)

(28,589
)

(30,589
)

(29,012
)

Total stockholders' equity
335,211


335,380


322,664


317,690


316,543



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,364,723


$
3,389,185


$
3,322,633


$
3,287,554


$
3,283,229


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA


























For the Three Months Ended




For the Twelve Months Ended


Selected financial data



December 31,


2024

September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

March 31,


2024

December 31,


2023



December 31,


2024

December 31,


2023

Return on average assets


0.99%


0.78%


0.69%


0.66%


0.67%


0.78%


0.71%

Return on average equity


10.00%


7.93%


7.13%


6.76%


7.27%


7.98%


7.46%

Yield on earning assets


5.20%


5.27%


5.22%


5.00%


4.93%


5.17%


4.67%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


3.01%


3.21%


3.18%


3.06%


3.02%


3.12%


2.53%

Net interest spread


2.19%


2.06%


2.04%


1.94%


1.91%


2.05%


2.14%

Net interest margin


2.84%


2.71%


2.71%


2.60%


2.57%


2.72%


2.72%

Efficiency


59.82%


67.98%


69.03%


74.08%


69.23%


67.54%


68.48%

Dividend payout ratio


35.75%


45.99%


52.35%


55.52%


54.23%


46.07%


50.65%

Tangible book value per share

$
17.74

$
17.72

$
16.79

$
16.39

$
16.29






Tier 1 leverage ratio


8.12%


8.04%


8.02%


8.40%


8.20%






Average shares outstanding


13,699,869


13,687,119


13,681,501


13,671,166


13,665,773


13,679,955


13,641,336
































Loans



December 31,


2024

September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

March 31,


2024

December 31,


2023







(Dollar amounts in thousands)























































Commercial real estate

$
1,310,811

$
1,301,160

$
1,303,598

$
1,304,400

$
1,337,766






Agricultural real estate


216,401


220,328


222,558


227,455


223,791






Consumer real estate


520,114


524,055


525,902


525,178


521,895






Commercial and industrial


275,152


260,732


268,426


256,051


254,935






Agricultural


152,080


137,252


142,909


127,670


132,560






Consumer


63,009


67,394


70,918


74,819


79,591






Other


24,978


25,916


26,449


26,776


30,136






Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other

(1)


(676)


1,499


(1,022)


(982)


517






Total loans, net

$
2,561,869

$
2,538,336

$
2,559,738

$
2,541,367

$
2,581,191





































































Asset quality data



December 31,


2024

September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

March 31,


2024



December 31,


2023











(Dollar amounts in thousands)





















































Nonaccrual loans

$
3,124

$
2,898

$
2,487

$
19,391

$
22,353






90 day past due and accruing

$
-

$
-

$
-

$
-

$
-






Nonperforming loans

$
3,124

$
2,898

$
2,487

$
19,391

$
22,353






Other real estate owned

$
-

$
-

$
-

$
-

$
-






Nonperforming assets

$
3,124

$
2,898

$
2,487

$
19,391

$
22,353


















































































Allowance for credit losses

$
25,826

$
25,484

$
25,270

$
24,680

$
25,024










Allowance for unfunded


1,541


1,661


1,928


1,946


2,212






Total allowance for credit losses

$
27,367

$
27,145

$
27,198

$
26,626

$
27,236






Total allowance for credit losses/total loans


1.07%


1.07%


1.06%


1.05%


1.06%






Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans


1.08%


1.10%


1.10%


1.11%


1.13%






Net charge-offs:





















Quarter-to-date

$
4

$
68

$
15

$
55

$
531






Year-to-date

$
142

$
138

$
70

$
55

$
551






Net charge-offs to average loans





















Quarter-to-date


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.02%






Year-to-date


0.01%


0.01%


0.00%


0.00%


0.02%






Nonperforming loans/total loans


0.12%


0.11%


0.10%


0.76%


0.87%






Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans


826.70%


879.37%


1016.08%


127.28%


111.95%






NPA coverage ratio


826.70%


879.37%


1016.08%


127.28%


111.95%





























(1)

Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES


(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Interest Earning Assets:
Average


Balance

Interest/


Dividends

Annualized


Yield/Rate


Average


Balance

Interest/


Dividends

Annualized


Yield/Rate

Loans
$
2,543,628

$
36,663

5.77
%

$
2,553,023

$
34,493

5.41
%

Taxable investment securities
450,648

2,554

2.27
%

386,931

1,660

1.72
%

Tax-exempt investment securities
18,571

79

2.15
%

24,145

89

1.87
%

Fed funds sold & other
209,307

2,555

4.88
%

142,642

2,028

5.69
%

Total Interest Earning Assets
3,222,154

$
41,851

5.20
%

3,106,741

$
38,270

4.93
%















Nonearning Assets
174,172






189,202



















Total Assets
$
3,396,326






$
3,295,943



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:













Savings deposits
$
1,548,638

$
9,459

2.44
%

$
1,392,304

$
8,570

2.46
%

Other time deposits
666,896

6,290

3.77
%

701,347

6,445

3.68
%

Other borrowed money
255,490

2,713

4.25
%

265,948

2,742

4.12
%

Fed funds purchased & securities













sold under agreement to repurchase
27,341

274

4.01
%

28,739

293

4.08
%

Subordinated notes
34,799

285

3.28
%

34,683

285

3.29
%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,533,164

$
19,021

3.01
%

$
2,423,021

$
18,335

3.02
%















Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
527,751






567,813



















Stockholders' Equity
$
335,411






$
305,109



















Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread


$
22,830

2.19
%



$
19,935

1.91
%















Net Interest Margin




2.84
%





2.57
%















Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts































For the Twelve Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Interest Earning Assets:
Average


Balance

Interest/


Dividends



Annualized


Yield/Rate


Average


Balance

Interest/


Dividends



Annualized


Yield/Rate

Loans
$
2,557,213

$
145,329

5.68
%

$
2,491,502

$
129,344

5.19
%

Taxable investment securities
410,764

8,129

1.98
%

394,424

6,204

1.57
%

Tax-exempt investment securities
20,154

328

2.06
%

24,686

366

1.88
%

Fed funds sold & other
176,307

9,786

5.55
%

85,018

3,894

4.58
%

Total Interest Earning Assets
3,164,438

$
163,572

5.17
%

2,995,630

$
139,808

4.67
%















Nonearning Assets
164,464






197,726



















Total Assets
$
3,328,902






$
3,193,356



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:













Savings deposits
$
1,502,365

$
39,750

2.65
%

$
1,376,318

$
27,424

1.99
%

Other time deposits
663,320

24,713

3.73
%

640,390

19,499

3.04
%

Other borrowed money
262,094

10,948

4.18
%

220,175

8,876

4.03
%

Fed funds purchased & securities













sold under agreement to repurchase
27,750

1,111

4.00
%

35,421

1,474

4.16
%

Subordinated notes
34,755

1,138

3.27
%

34,640

1,138

3.29
%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,490,284

$
77,660

3.12
%

$
2,306,944

$
58,411

2.53
%















Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
513,588






580,931



















Stockholders' Equity
$
325,030






$

305,481



















Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread


$
85,912

2.05
%



$
81,397

2.14
%















Net Interest Margin




2.72
%





2.72
%















Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES


(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)




For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


As Reported

Excluding Acc/Amort

Difference

As Reported

Excluding Acc/Amort

Difference


$
Yield


$
Yield


$

Yield


$
Yield


$
Yield


$

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

























Loans
$
36,663
5.77
%

$
36,039
5.67
%

$
624

0.10
%

$
34,493
5.41
%

$
33,769
5.29
%

$
724

0.12
%

Taxable investment securities
2,554
2.27
%

2,554
2.27
%

-

0.00
%

1,660
1.72
%

1,660
1.72
%

-

0.00
%

Tax-exempt investment securities
79
2.15
%

79
2.15
%

-

0.00
%

89
1.87
%

89
1.87
%

-

0.00
%

Fed funds sold & other
2,555
4.88
%

2,555
4.88
%

-

0.00
%

2,028
5.69
%

2,028
5.69
%

-

0.00
%


Total Interest Earning Assets
41,851
5.20
%

41,227
5.12
%

624

0.08
%

38,270
4.93
%

37,546
4.84
%

724

0.09
%



























Interest Bearing Liabilities:

























Savings deposits
$
9,459
2.44
%

$
9,459
2.44
%

$             -

0.00
%

$
8,570
2.46
%

$
8,570
2.46
%

$             -

0.00
%

Other time deposits
6,290
3.77
%

6,290
3.77
%

-

0.00
%

6,445
3.68
%

6,381
3.64
%

64

0.04
%

Other borrowed money
2,713
4.25
%

2,710
4.24
%

3

0.01
%

2,742
4.12
%

2,760
4.15
%

(18
)
-0.03
%

Federal funds purchased  and

























securities sold under agreement to

























repurchase
274
4.01
%

274
4.01
%

-

0.00
%

293
4.08
%

293
4.08
%

-

0.00
%

Subordinated notes
285
3.28
%

285
3.28
%

-

0.00
%

285
3.29
%

285
3.29
%

-

0.00
%


Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
19,021
3.01
%

19,018
3.00
%

3

0.01
%

18,335
3.02
%

18,289
3.02
%

46

0.00
%



























Interest/Dividend income/yield
41,851
5.20
%

41,227
5.12
%

624

0.08
%

38,270
4.93
%

37,546
4.84
%

724

0.09
%

Interest Expense / yield
19,021
3.01
%

19,018
3.00
%

3

0.01
%

18,335
3.02
%

18,289
3.02
%

46

0.00
%

Net Interest Spread
22,830
2.19
%

22,209
2.12
%

621

0.07
%

19,935
1.91
%

19,257
1.82
%

678

0.09
%

Net Interest Margin

2.84
%


2.76
%



0.08
%


2.57
%


2.48
%



0.09
%





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023


As Reported

Excluding Acc/Amort

Difference

As Reported

Excluding Acc/Amort

Difference


$
Yield


$
Yield


$

Yield


$
Yield


$
Yield


$

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

























Loans
$
145,329
5.68
%

$
142,627
5.58
%

$
2,702

0.10
%

$
129,344
5.19
%

$
126,133
5.06
%

$
3,211

0.13
%

Taxable investment securities
8,129
1.98
%

8,129
1.98
%

-

0.00
%

6,204
1.57
%

6,204
1.57
%

-

0.00
%

Tax-exempt investment securities
328
2.06
%

328
2.06
%

-

0.00
%

366
1.88
%

366
1.88
%

-

0.00
%

Fed funds sold & other
9,786
5.55
%

9,786
5.55
%

-

0.00
%

3,894
4.58
%

3,894
4.58
%

-

0.00
%


Total Interest Earning Assets
163,572
5.17
%

160,870
5.09
%

2,702

0.08
%

139,808
4.67
%

136,597
4.57
%

3,211

0.10
%



























Interest Bearing Liabilities:

























Savings deposits
$
39,750
2.65
%

$
39,750
2.65
%

$             -

0.00
%

$
27,424
1.99
%

$
27,424
1.99
%

$             -

0.00
%

Other time deposits
24,713
3.73
%

24,713
3.73
%

-

0.00
%

19,499
3.04
%

19,839
3.10
%

(340
)
-0.06
%

Other borrowed money
10,948
4.18
%

10,964
4.18
%

(16
)
0.00
%

8,876
4.03
%

8,947
4.06
%

(71
)
-0.03
%

Federal funds purchased  and

























securities sold under agreement to

























repurchase
1,111
4.00
%

1,111
4.00
%

-

0.00
%

1,474
4.16
%

1,474
4.16
%

-

0.00
%

Subordinated notes
1,138
3.27
%

1,138
3.27
%

-

0.00
%

1,138
3.29
%

1,138
3.29
%

-

0.00
%


Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
77,660
3.12
%

77,676
3.12
%

(16
)
0.00
%

58,411
2.53
%

58,822
2.55
%

(411
)
-0.02
%



























Interest/Dividend income/yield
163,572
5.17
%

160,870
5.09
%

2,702

0.08
%

139,808
4.67
%

136,597
4.57
%

3,211

0.10
%

Interest Expense / yield
77,660
3.12
%

77,676
3.12
%

(16
)
0.00
%

58,411
2.53
%

58,822
2.55
%

(411
)
-0.02
%

Net Interest Spread
85,912
2.05
%

83,194
1.97
%

2,718

0.08
%

81,397
2.14
%

77,775
2.02
%

3,622

0.12
%

Net Interest Margin

2.72
%


2.63
%



0.09
%


2.72
%


2.60
%



0.12
%
















Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Lars B. Eller


President and Chief Executive Officer


Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.


(419) 446-2501




leller@fm.bank
Andrew M. Berger


Managing Director


SM Berger & Company, Inc.


(216) 464-6400




andrew@smberger.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FMAO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.