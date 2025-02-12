Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Reports 51.2% Increase in Q4 Net Income with Strong Asset Quality and Record Deposits

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports strong 2024 financial results, highlighting significant net income growth and improved asset quality.
Quiver AI Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. The company achieved a net income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 51.2% from the previous year, with an impressive 87 consecutive quarters of profitability. Asset quality remained high with nonperforming loans dropping to $3.1 million, representing just 0.12% of total loans. Total assets grew to $3.36 billion, while deposits increased by 3% to a record $2.69 billion. The net interest margin rose to 2.84%, and the efficiency ratio improved significantly. Lars B. Eller, President and CEO, attributed the positive results to the successful execution of their strategic plan, emphasizing strong growth in net interest income and a commitment to optimizing deposit relationships. Additionally, the company raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year, reflecting its ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders.
Potential Positives
- Reported a 51.2% increase in net income for the fourth quarter year-over-year, totaling $8.4 million.
- Achieved 87 consecutive quarters of profitability, indicating strong financial stability and performance resilience.
- Total deposits reached a record $2.69 billion, marking a 3.0% increase from the previous year.
- Announced a 3.8% increase in dividends, representing the 30th consecutive annual increase since 1994, highlighting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- The company's total loans decreased 0.7% year-over-year from $2.58 billion to $2.56 billion, which may indicate challenges in loan demand or lending capacity.
- The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased significantly from 2.53% to 3.12% over the year, reflecting a higher rate environment that could pressure net interest margins going forward.
- While net income increased, the dividend payout ratio decreased from 50.65% to 46.07%, which might raise concerns about the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders in a more favorable manner.
FAQ
What were Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's fourth-quarter net income results?
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported a net income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter, a 51.2% increase year-over-year.
How has asset quality changed for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?
The asset quality improved significantly, with nonperforming loans at $3.1 million, down from $22.4 million last year.
What is the dividend increase announced by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp raised its dividend by 3.8%, marking the 30th consecutive annual increase since 1994.
What are the total loan figures for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of December 31, 2024?
Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, were $2.56 billion, a slight decrease from $2.58 billion in the previous year.
What factors contributed to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's strong earnings growth in 2024?
Strong earnings growth was driven by expanding net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and improving operational efficiencies.
$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/20, 10/20 and 0 sales.
$FMAO Insider Trading Activity
$FMAO insiders have traded $FMAO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID R GERKEN (Executive Vice President) sold 656 shares for an estimated $17,324
$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 43,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,208,498
- VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC added 36,650 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,079,342
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 27,700 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $765,905
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 25,736 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $757,925
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 22,157 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $652,523
- MORGAN STANLEY added 21,334 shares (+125.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $589,885
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 20,873 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614,709
Full Release
ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2024 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
2024 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
87 consecutive quarters of profitability
Net income increased 51.2% to $8.4 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, from $5.5 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share
Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $3.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million at December 31, 2023
Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses was 826.70% of nonperforming loans
Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.12%
Net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 2.84%
Efficiency ratio improved to 59.82%, compared to 69.23% for the same period a year ago
2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include
(on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Total loans, net were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024
Total assets increased 2.5% to $3.36 billion
Deposits increased 3.0% to a record $2.69 billion
Stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million
Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 7.5% to $85.6 million
Return on average tangible equity was 8.91%
F&M ended 2024 with excellent liquidity levels, and over $690 million in contingent funding sources, and a cash-to-assets ratio of 5.3%, compared to 4.3% at December 31, 2023
Dividend raised 3.8% year-over-year, representing the 30
th
consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment since 1994
Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong 2024 financial performance reflects solid execution of our multi-year strategic plan, as we have remained focused on continual improvements, managing the items under our control, and providing our customers and communities with outstanding, and local financial services. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our customers, F&M’s financial and operating results strengthened throughout 2024. This performance creates a solid foundation and further solidifies F&M’s position as a leading community bank in the Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets we serve.”
Mr. Eller continued, “Strong earnings growth in 2024 was driven by the success of ongoing strategies aimed at expanding our net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and driving efficiencies across our business. Core earnings for the 2024 fourth quarter were strong as net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 16.1% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $22.6 million, and noninterest income expanded 4.1% year-over-year to $4.0 million. We believe these trends highlight the improvements we have made to profitability, and we expect these trends to continue in the second half 2025.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $8.4 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 fourth quarter was $0.61, compared to $0.41 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $25.9 million, compared to $22.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 twelve months was $1.90, compared to $1.67 for the same period last year.
Deposits
At December 31, 2024, total deposits were a record $2.69 billion, an increase of 3.0% from December 31, 2023. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.12%, compared to 2.53% in the prior year reflecting the higher rate environment and growth in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts.
Mr. Eller commented, “Throughout 2024, we pursued strategies aimed at optimizing our deposit base and growing low-cost checking (DDA) deposits. Since the beginning of 2024, we added nearly 7,500 new checking accounts, and benefited from new and expanded relationships at offices that were opened in 2023. As a result, we ended 2024 with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.4%, compared to 98.0% at December 31, 2023.”
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
“While the demand for loans is high across our markets, our approach to risk and pricing remains prudent. This strategy has contributed to historically strong asset quality over the past two quarters and is a testament to F&M’s risk, lending, and compliance capabilities and high-performing teams. We expect loan growth to increase modestly in 2025, with growth weighted in the back half of the year. In addition, 31.4% of our loan portfolio is subject to reprice in the next 12 months. We believe these favorable trends will contribute to higher net interest income in 2025,” continued Mr. Eller.
Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, decreased 0.7%, or by $19.3 million to $2.56 billion, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by lower consumer real estate, consumer, and agricultural real estate loans, partially offset primarily by higher commercial and industrial and agricultural loans. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans, net at December 31, 2024 increased by 0.9% or $23.5 million.
F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $3.1 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and $2.9 million, or 0.11% at September 30, 2024.
F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.2% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of approximately $958,100.
F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:
CRE Category
Dollar
Balance
Percent of
CRE
Portfolio
(
*)
Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio
(
*)
Industrial
$
269,315
20.6%
10.5%
Multi-family
233,868
17.8%
9.1%
Retail
219,395
16.7%
8.6%
Hotels
141,514
10.8%
5.5%
Office
134,139
10.2%
5.2%
Gas Stations
70,767
5.4%
2.8%
Food Service
49,246
3.8%
1.9%
Senior Living
31,799
2.4%
1.3%
Development
29,491
2.3%
1.2%
Auto Dealers
28,081
2.1%
1.1%
Other
103,196
7.9%
4.0%
Total CRE
$
1,310,811
100.0%
51.2%
* Numbers have been rounded
At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 826.70%, compared to 111.95% at December 31, 2023. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2023. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2023.
Mr. Eller concluded, “Throughout the new year, we will leverage F&M’s strong banking platform, while continuing to make strategic investments that expanded our operations, capabilities, and services. We believe this will expand operating efficiencies and produce better outcomes for our customers. I am proud of our strong performance in 2024, and expect 2025 to be another good year for F&M.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million, or $24.47 per share at December 31, 2024, from $316.5 million, or $23.17 per share at December 31, 2023. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.12%, remained stable compared to December 31, 2023.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $270.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $254.2 million at December 31, 2023. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $17.74 per share, compared to $16.29 per share at December 31, 2023.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.8825 per share, representing a 3.8% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the dividend payout ratio was 46.07% compared to 50.65% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.
Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website
www.fm.bank
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
36,663
$
36,873
$
36,593
$
35,200
$
34,493
$
145,329
$
129,344
Debt securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1,882
1,467
1,148
1,045
987
5,542
4,090
Municipalities
384
387
389
394
397
1,554
1,598
Dividends
367
334
327
333
365
1,361
882
Federal funds sold
24
7
7
7
8
45
44
Other
2,531
2,833
2,702
1,675
2,020
9,741
3,850
Total interest income
41,851
41,901
41,166
38,654
38,270
163,572
139,808
Interest Expense
Deposits
15,749
16,947
16,488
15,279
15,015
64,463
46,923
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
274
277
276
284
293
1,111
1,474
Borrowed funds
2,713
2,804
2,742
2,689
2,742
10,948
8,876
Subordinated notes
285
284
285
284
285
1,138
1,138
Total interest expense
19,021
20,312
19,791
18,536
18,335
77,660
58,411
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses
22,830
21,589
21,375
20,118
19,935
85,912
81,397
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans
346
282
605
(289
)
278
944
1,698
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance
Sheet Credit Exposures
(120
)
(267
)
(18
)
(266
)
189
(671
)
46
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
22,604
21,574
20,788
20,673
19,468
85,639
79,653
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
237
300
189
598
415
1,324
1,332
Other service charges and fees
1,176
1,155
1,085
1,057
1,090
4,473
4,343
Interchange income
1,322
1,315
1,330
1,429
1,310
5,396
5,318
Loan servicing income
771
710
513
539
666
2,533
4,405
Net gain on sale of loans
223
215
314
107
230
859
699
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
248
265
236
216
216
965
834
Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned
22
-
49
-
(86
)
71
(135
)
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(891
)
Total noninterest income
3,999
3,960
3,716
3,946
3,841
15,621
15,905
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and wages
7,020
7,713
7,589
7,846
6,981
30,168
26,915
Employee benefits
2,148
2,112
2,112
2,171
1,218
8,543
7,520
Net occupancy expense
1,072
1,054
999
1,027
1,187
4,152
3,833
Furniture and equipment
1,032
1,472
1,407
1,353
1,370
5,264
5,022
Data processing
160
339
448
500
785
1,447
3,147
Franchise taxes
312
410
265
555
308
1,542
1,487
ATM expense
328
472
397
473
665
1,670
2,611
Advertising
498
597
519
530
397
2,144
2,606
FDIC assessment
505
516
507
580
594
2,108
1,982
Servicing rights amortization - net
244
219
187
168
182
818
611
Loan expense
236
244
251
229
246
960
1,055
Consulting fees
242
251
198
186
192
877
832
Professional fees
368
453
527
445
331
1,793
1,430
Intangible asset amortization
446
445
444
445
446
1,780
1,780
Other general and administrative
1,465
1,128
1,495
1,333
1,532
5,421
6,373
Total noninterest expense
16,076
17,425
17,345
17,841
16,434
68,687
67,204
Income Before Income Taxes
10,527
8,109
7,159
6,778
6,875
32,573
28,354
Income Taxes
2,146
1,593
1,477
1,419
1,332
6,635
5,567
Net Income
8,381
6,516
5,682
5,359
5,543
25,938
22,787
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(7,403
)
11,664
2,531
(1,995
)
13,261
4,797
10,781
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
891
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(7,403
)
11,664
2,531
(1,995
)
13,261
4,797
11,672
Tax expense (benefit)
(1,554
)
2,449
531
(418
)
2,784
1,008
2,451
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(5,849
)
9,215
2,000
(1,577
)
10,477
3,789
9,221
Comprehensive Income
$
2,532
$
15,731
$
7,682
$
3,782
$
16,020
$
29,727
$
32,008
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.61
$
0.48
$
0.42
$
0.39
$
0.41
$
1.90
$
1.67
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.61
$
0.48
$
0.42
$
0.39
$
0.41
$
1.90
$
1.67
Dividends Declared
$
0.22125
$
0.22125
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.88250
$
0.85
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
174,855
$
244,572
$
191,785
$
186,541
$
140,917
Federal funds sold
1,496
932
1,283
1,241
1,284
Total cash and cash equivalents
176,351
245,504
193,068
187,782
142,201
Interest-bearing time deposits
2,482
2,727
3,221
2,735
2,740
Securities - available-for-sale
426,556
404,881
365,209
347,516
358,478
Other securities, at cost
14,400
15,028
14,721
14,744
17,138
Loans held for sale
2,996
1,706
1,628
2,410
1,576
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,826 12/31/24 and $25,024 12/31/23
2,536,043
2,512,852
2,534,468
2,516,687
2,556,167
Premises and equipment
33,828
33,779
34,507
35,007
35,790
Construction in progress
-
35
38
9
8
Goodwill
86,358
86,358
86,358
86,358
86,358
Loan servicing rights
5,656
5,644
5,504
5,555
5,648
Bank owned life insurance
34,872
34,624
34,359
34,123
33,907
Other assets
45,181
46,047
49,552
54,628
43,218
Total Assets
$
3,364,723
$
3,389,185
$
3,322,633
$
3,287,554
$
3,283,229
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
516,904
$
481,444
$
479,069
$
510,731
$
528,465
Interest-bearing
NOW accounts
850,462
865,617
821,145
829,236
816,790
Savings
671,818
661,565
673,284
635,430
599,191
Time
647,581
676,187
667,592
645,985
663,017
Total deposits
2,686,765
2,684,813
2,641,090
2,621,382
2,607,463
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
27,218
27,292
27,218
28,218
28,218
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
246,056
263,081
266,102
256,628
265,750
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
34,818
34,789
34,759
34,731
34,702
Dividend payable
2,996
2,998
2,975
2,975
2,974
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
31,659
40,832
27,825
25,930
27,579
Total liabilities
3,029,512
3,053,805
2,999,969
2,969,864
2,966,686
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
14,564,425 shares 12/31/24 and 12/31/23; outstanding 13,699,536
135,565
135,193
135,829
135,482
135,515
shares 12/31/24 and 13,664,641 shares 12/31/23
Treasury stock - 864,889 shares 12/31/24 and 899,784 shares 12/31/23
(10,985
)
(10,904
)
(11,006
)
(10,851
)
(11,040
)
Retained earnings
235,854
230,465
226,430
223,648
221,080
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,223
)
(19,374
)
(28,589
)
(30,589
)
(29,012
)
Total stockholders' equity
335,211
335,380
322,664
317,690
316,543
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,364,723
$
3,389,185
$
3,322,633
$
3,287,554
$
3,283,229
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Selected financial data
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Return on average assets
0.99%
0.78%
0.69%
0.66%
0.67%
0.78%
0.71%
Return on average equity
10.00%
7.93%
7.13%
6.76%
7.27%
7.98%
7.46%
Yield on earning assets
5.20%
5.27%
5.22%
5.00%
4.93%
5.17%
4.67%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
3.01%
3.21%
3.18%
3.06%
3.02%
3.12%
2.53%
Net interest spread
2.19%
2.06%
2.04%
1.94%
1.91%
2.05%
2.14%
Net interest margin
2.84%
2.71%
2.71%
2.60%
2.57%
2.72%
2.72%
Efficiency
59.82%
67.98%
69.03%
74.08%
69.23%
67.54%
68.48%
Dividend payout ratio
35.75%
45.99%
52.35%
55.52%
54.23%
46.07%
50.65%
Tangible book value per share
$
17.74
$
17.72
$
16.79
$
16.39
$
16.29
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.12%
8.04%
8.02%
8.40%
8.20%
Average shares outstanding
13,699,869
13,687,119
13,681,501
13,671,166
13,665,773
13,679,955
13,641,336
Loans
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$
1,310,811
$
1,301,160
$
1,303,598
$
1,304,400
$
1,337,766
Agricultural real estate
216,401
220,328
222,558
227,455
223,791
Consumer real estate
520,114
524,055
525,902
525,178
521,895
Commercial and industrial
275,152
260,732
268,426
256,051
254,935
Agricultural
152,080
137,252
142,909
127,670
132,560
Consumer
63,009
67,394
70,918
74,819
79,591
Other
24,978
25,916
26,449
26,776
30,136
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other
(1)
(676)
1,499
(1,022)
(982)
517
Total loans, net
$
2,561,869
$
2,538,336
$
2,559,738
$
2,541,367
$
2,581,191
Asset quality data
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,124
$
2,898
$
2,487
$
19,391
$
22,353
90 day past due and accruing
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming loans
$
3,124
$
2,898
$
2,487
$
19,391
$
22,353
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming assets
$
3,124
$
2,898
$
2,487
$
19,391
$
22,353
Allowance for credit losses
$
25,826
$
25,484
$
25,270
$
24,680
$
25,024
Allowance for unfunded
1,541
1,661
1,928
1,946
2,212
Total allowance for credit losses
$
27,367
$
27,145
$
27,198
$
26,626
$
27,236
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.07%
1.07%
1.06%
1.05%
1.06%
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans
1.08%
1.10%
1.10%
1.11%
1.13%
Net charge-offs:
Quarter-to-date
$
4
$
68
$
15
$
55
$
531
Year-to-date
$
142
$
138
$
70
$
55
$
551
Net charge-offs to average loans
Quarter-to-date
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.02%
Year-to-date
0.01%
0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
0.02%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.12%
0.11%
0.10%
0.76%
0.87%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
826.70%
879.37%
1016.08%
127.28%
111.95%
NPA coverage ratio
826.70%
879.37%
1016.08%
127.28%
111.95%
(1)
Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest Earning Assets:
Average
Balance
Interest/
Dividends
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest/
Dividends
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans
$
2,543,628
$
36,663
5.77
%
$
2,553,023
$
34,493
5.41
%
Taxable investment securities
450,648
2,554
2.27
%
386,931
1,660
1.72
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
18,571
79
2.15
%
24,145
89
1.87
%
Fed funds sold & other
209,307
2,555
4.88
%
142,642
2,028
5.69
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
3,222,154
$
41,851
5.20
%
3,106,741
$
38,270
4.93
%
Nonearning Assets
174,172
189,202
Total Assets
$
3,396,326
$
3,295,943
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,548,638
$
9,459
2.44
%
$
1,392,304
$
8,570
2.46
%
Other time deposits
666,896
6,290
3.77
%
701,347
6,445
3.68
%
Other borrowed money
255,490
2,713
4.25
%
265,948
2,742
4.12
%
Fed funds purchased & securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
27,341
274
4.01
%
28,739
293
4.08
%
Subordinated notes
34,799
285
3.28
%
34,683
285
3.29
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,533,164
$
19,021
3.01
%
$
2,423,021
$
18,335
3.02
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
527,751
567,813
Stockholders' Equity
$
335,411
$
305,109
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
$
22,830
2.19
%
$
19,935
1.91
%
Net Interest Margin
2.84
%
2.57
%
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
For the Twelve Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest Earning Assets:
Average
Balance
Interest/
Dividends
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest/
Dividends
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans
$
2,557,213
$
145,329
5.68
%
$
2,491,502
$
129,344
5.19
%
Taxable investment securities
410,764
8,129
1.98
%
394,424
6,204
1.57
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
20,154
328
2.06
%
24,686
366
1.88
%
Fed funds sold & other
176,307
9,786
5.55
%
85,018
3,894
4.58
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
3,164,438
$
163,572
5.17
%
2,995,630
$
139,808
4.67
%
Nonearning Assets
164,464
197,726
Total Assets
$
3,328,902
$
3,193,356
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,502,365
$
39,750
2.65
%
$
1,376,318
$
27,424
1.99
%
Other time deposits
663,320
24,713
3.73
%
640,390
19,499
3.04
%
Other borrowed money
262,094
10,948
4.18
%
220,175
8,876
4.03
%
Fed funds purchased & securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
27,750
1,111
4.00
%
35,421
1,474
4.16
%
Subordinated notes
34,755
1,138
3.27
%
34,640
1,138
3.29
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,490,284
$
77,660
3.12
%
$
2,306,944
$
58,411
2.53
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
513,588
580,931
Stockholders' Equity
$
325,030
$
305,481
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
$
85,912
2.05
%
$
81,397
2.14
%
Net Interest Margin
2.72
%
2.72
%
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans
$
36,663
5.77
%
$
36,039
5.67
%
$
624
0.10
%
$
34,493
5.41
%
$
33,769
5.29
%
$
724
0.12
%
Taxable investment securities
2,554
2.27
%
2,554
2.27
%
-
0.00
%
1,660
1.72
%
1,660
1.72
%
-
0.00
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
79
2.15
%
79
2.15
%
-
0.00
%
89
1.87
%
89
1.87
%
-
0.00
%
Fed funds sold & other
2,555
4.88
%
2,555
4.88
%
-
0.00
%
2,028
5.69
%
2,028
5.69
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
41,851
5.20
%
41,227
5.12
%
624
0.08
%
38,270
4.93
%
37,546
4.84
%
724
0.09
%
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
9,459
2.44
%
$
9,459
2.44
%
$ -
0.00
%
$
8,570
2.46
%
$
8,570
2.46
%
$ -
0.00
%
Other time deposits
6,290
3.77
%
6,290
3.77
%
-
0.00
%
6,445
3.68
%
6,381
3.64
%
64
0.04
%
Other borrowed money
2,713
4.25
%
2,710
4.24
%
3
0.01
%
2,742
4.12
%
2,760
4.15
%
(18
)
-0.03
%
Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under agreement to
repurchase
274
4.01
%
274
4.01
%
-
0.00
%
293
4.08
%
293
4.08
%
-
0.00
%
Subordinated notes
285
3.28
%
285
3.28
%
-
0.00
%
285
3.29
%
285
3.29
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
19,021
3.01
%
19,018
3.00
%
3
0.01
%
18,335
3.02
%
18,289
3.02
%
46
0.00
%
Interest/Dividend income/yield
41,851
5.20
%
41,227
5.12
%
624
0.08
%
38,270
4.93
%
37,546
4.84
%
724
0.09
%
Interest Expense / yield
19,021
3.01
%
19,018
3.00
%
3
0.01
%
18,335
3.02
%
18,289
3.02
%
46
0.00
%
Net Interest Spread
22,830
2.19
%
22,209
2.12
%
621
0.07
%
19,935
1.91
%
19,257
1.82
%
678
0.09
%
Net Interest Margin
2.84
%
2.76
%
0.08
%
2.57
%
2.48
%
0.09
%
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans
$
145,329
5.68
%
$
142,627
5.58
%
$
2,702
0.10
%
$
129,344
5.19
%
$
126,133
5.06
%
$
3,211
0.13
%
Taxable investment securities
8,129
1.98
%
8,129
1.98
%
-
0.00
%
6,204
1.57
%
6,204
1.57
%
-
0.00
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
328
2.06
%
328
2.06
%
-
0.00
%
366
1.88
%
366
1.88
%
-
0.00
%
Fed funds sold & other
9,786
5.55
%
9,786
5.55
%
-
0.00
%
3,894
4.58
%
3,894
4.58
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
163,572
5.17
%
160,870
5.09
%
2,702
0.08
%
139,808
4.67
%
136,597
4.57
%
3,211
0.10
%
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
39,750
2.65
%
$
39,750
2.65
%
$ -
0.00
%
$
27,424
1.99
%
$
27,424
1.99
%
$ -
0.00
%
Other time deposits
24,713
3.73
%
24,713
3.73
%
-
0.00
%
19,499
3.04
%
19,839
3.10
%
(340
)
-0.06
%
Other borrowed money
10,948
4.18
%
10,964
4.18
%
(16
)
0.00
%
8,876
4.03
%
8,947
4.06
%
(71
)
-0.03
%
Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under agreement to
repurchase
1,111
4.00
%
1,111
4.00
%
-
0.00
%
1,474
4.16
%
1,474
4.16
%
-
0.00
%
Subordinated notes
1,138
3.27
%
1,138
3.27
%
-
0.00
%
1,138
3.29
%
1,138
3.29
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
77,660
3.12
%
77,676
3.12
%
(16
)
0.00
%
58,411
2.53
%
58,822
2.55
%
(411
)
-0.02
%
Interest/Dividend income/yield
163,572
5.17
%
160,870
5.09
%
2,702
0.08
%
139,808
4.67
%
136,597
4.57
%
3,211
0.10
%
Interest Expense / yield
77,660
3.12
%
77,676
3.12
%
(16
)
0.00
%
58,411
2.53
%
58,822
2.55
%
(411
)
-0.02
%
Net Interest Spread
85,912
2.05
%
83,194
1.97
%
2,718
0.08
%
81,397
2.14
%
77,775
2.02
%
3,622
0.12
%
Net Interest Margin
2.72
%
2.63
%
0.09
%
2.72
%
2.60
%
0.12
%
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
