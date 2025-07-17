Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.05 million, or $32.94 per share. This compares with $21.76 million, or $29.39 per share, last year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.05 Mln. vs. $21.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $32.94 vs. $29.39 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.