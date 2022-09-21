Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.21

The board of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 17% on the 20th of October to $0.21, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.18. This takes the annual payment to 2.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 32%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NasdaqCM:FMAO Historic Dividend September 21st 2022

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.38 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

