Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMAO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.65, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMAO was $19.65, representing a -38.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.80 and a 12.93% increase over the 52 week low of $17.40.

FMAO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). FMAO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FMAO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.18%, compared to an industry average of -17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMAO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

