Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMAO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FMAO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.86, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMAO was $21.86, representing a -20.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.58 and a 12.1% increase over the 52 week low of $19.50.

FMAO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FMAO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports FMAO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.93%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMAO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.