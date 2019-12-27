Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMAO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.74, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMAO was $30.74, representing a -22.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.45 and a 26.5% increase over the 52 week low of $24.30.

FMAO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). FMAO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports FMAO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.95%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

