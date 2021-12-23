Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FMAO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.76, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMAO was $30.76, representing a -3.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $32 and a 46.06% increase over the 52 week low of $21.06.

FMAO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FMAO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports FMAO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.58%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

