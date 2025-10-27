Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.85 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $6.51 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.85 Mln. vs. $6.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.48 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.