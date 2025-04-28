Stocks
FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 29.7% Increase in Net Income and Improved Efficiency Ratio

April 28, 2025 — 06:00 pm EDT

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported Q1 2025 financial results, showcasing profitability, increased income, and improved asset quality.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing strong growth with net income rising 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per share. Key highlights include an increase in total interest income by 6.1% to $41.0 million, a 1.6% growth in total loans to $2.58 billion, and a 3.1% rise in total assets to $3.39 billion. The efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, reflecting effective cost management, while net charge-offs remained low at 0.01% of average loans. The company's asset quality remained strong with nonperforming loans at only 0.17%. President Lars B. Eller emphasized the positive impact of strategic initiatives on profitability and operational efficiency, indicating continued confidence in future growth as F&M commits to local financial services in its communities.

Potential Positives

  • Reporting 88 consecutive quarters of profitability demonstrates consistent financial performance and stability.
  • Total interest income increased by 6.1% to $41.0 million, indicating effective management of earning assets and loan growth.
  • Net income rose by 29.7% to $7.0 million, highlighting significant year-over-year growth in profitability.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost management.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $6.95 million for the quarter compared to $8.38 million in the previous quarter, indicating a potential downward trend in profitability.

  • Loan portfolio growth is modest at only 1.6% year-over-year, which may suggest a lack of aggressive lending strategies compared to competitors.

  • Nonperforming loans have increased quarter-over-quarter to $4.5 million, raising concerns about credit quality despite remaining low overall at 0.17% of total loans.

FAQ

What were Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

In Q1 2025, F&M reported $41.0 million in interest income and a net income of $7.0 million.

How much did total loans grow in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6%, reaching $2.58 billion.

What is the efficiency ratio for F&M in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, down from 74.08% in Q1 2024.

What is the current Tier 1 leverage ratio for F&M?

The Tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 8.44% as of March 31, 2025.

How has F&M's stockholders' equity changed recently?

Total stockholders' equity increased by 8.5% to $344.6 million compared to March 31, 2024.

Full Release



ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




2025 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights



(at March 31, 2025 and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)




  • 88 consecutive quarters of profitability


  • Total interest income increased 6.1% to $41.0 million, driven by a 19-basis point improvement in the yield on earning assets and a higher average loan balance


  • Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6% to $2.58 billion


  • Total assets increased by $101.2 million, or 3.1% to $3.39 billion


  • Total deposits increased by $78.9 million, or 3.0% to $2.70 billion


  • Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, compared to 74.08%


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 49.6% to $9.3 million, from $6.2 million


  • Net income increased 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share


  • Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $4.5 million and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%


  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.44%



Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 is off to a solid start, reflecting the positive impacts our strategic priorities are having on our financial performance. Throughout the first quarter we made progress enhancing profitability, controlling growth, driving innovation, and achieving greater operational efficiency. Most importantly, our strong first-quarter results underscore the excellent execution by our team and F&M’s ongoing commitment to delivering local, personalized financial services to our communities in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.”



Mr. Eller continued, “For the first quarter of 2025 our net interest margin grew 43-basis points year-over year to 3.03% and increased 19-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth demonstrates the benefits of continued loan repricing, as well as our disciplined approach to new loan originations and strategic efforts underway to improve our cost of funds. Total revenue – defined by net interest income plus noninterest income – increased 16.7% year-over-year, while noninterest expense rose 5.2%. This favorable spread strengthened our efficiency ratio and drove a 49.6% increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income. As we continue to successfully execute against our 2025 strategic priorities, we expect continued year-over-year growth in net income.”




Income Statement



Net income for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $7.0 million, compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 first quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.39 for the same period last year.




Deposits



At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.70 billion, an increase of 3.0% from March 31, 2024. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Mr. Eller commented, “We continue to pursue opportunities that optimize our deposit base and grow low-cost checking deposits. As a result, more expensive time-account balances have declined year-over-year by $19.5 million, while total deposits have increased by $78.9 million reflecting growth in lower cost core deposits. These trends have reduced our cost of funds, while improving our loan-to-deposit ratio.”




Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality



“Offices opened in 2023 continue to add new loans and new deposits at a faster pace than our legacy locations, which we believe demonstrates the need for the local community banking services F&M provides. Overall, we are experiencing stable demand across all of our markets, as a result of the addition of proven bankers to our team, our regional structure, new financial products, and growing commercial relationships. Positive demand trends allow us to control growth, expand our yield on loans, and maintain excellent asset quality. Our credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of just 0.17% at March 31, 2025 – the fourth quarter in a row this metric has remained below 0.20%,” continued Mr. Eller.



Total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased 1.6%, or by $40.5 million to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher agricultural, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, partially offset primarily by lower consumer, agricultural real estate, and consumer real estate loans. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased by 0.8% or $20.0 million.



F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $4.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or 0.76% of total loans at March 31, 2024, and $3.1 million, or 0.12% at December 31, 2024.



F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.3% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.4% of the Company's total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63% and an average loan of approximately $965,366.



F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:

































































































































































CRE Category






Dollar




Balance


Percent of


CRE


Portfolio



(




*)


Percent of


Total Loan


Portfolio



(




*)








Industrial

$
281,484

21.2%

10.9%

Multi-family


217,903

16.4%

8.4%

Retail


213,281

16.1%

8.3%

Hotels


157,139

11.8%

6.1%

Office


139,069

10.5%

5.4%

Gas Stations


70,983

5.3%

2.7%

Food Service


52,827

4.0%

2.0%

Senior Living


31,400

2.4%

1.2%

Development


29,907

2.3%

1.2%

Auto Dealers


27,294

2.1%

1.1%

Other


104,411

7.9%

4.0%

Total CRE

$
1,325,698

100.0%

51.3%










* Numbers have been rounded



At March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 586.38%, compared to 127.28% at March 31, 2024. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.11% at March 31, 2024.



Mr. Eller concluded, “While the near-term economic environment has become more fluid, we believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to transform our business in 2025. As a result, we continue to believe 2025 will be another good year for F&M.”




Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends



Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.5% to $344.6 million, or $25.12 per share at March 31, 2025, from $317.7 million, or $23.22 per share at March 31, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.44%, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2024.



Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $263.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.5 million at March 31, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $19.17 per share, compared to $18.75 per share at March 31, 2024.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.22125 per share, representing a 0.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 43.10% compared to 55.52% for the same period last year.




About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:



F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.




Safe Harbor Statement



Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website

www.fm.bank

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)




Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024


Interest Income









Loans, including fees
$
37,072


$
36,663


$
36,873


$
36,593


$
35,200

Debt securities:









U.S. Treasury and government agencies

2,097



1,882



1,467



1,148



1,045

Municipalities

382



384



387



389



394

Dividends

338



367



334



327



333

Federal funds sold

-



24



7



7



7

Other

1,113



2,531



2,833



2,702



1,675

Total interest income

41,002



41,851



41,901



41,166



38,654


Interest Expense









Deposits

13,988



15,749



16,947



16,488



15,279

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

271



274



277



276



284

Borrowed funds

2,550



2,713



2,804



2,742



2,689

Subordinated notes

284



285



284



285



284

Total interest expense

17,093



19,021



20,312



19,791



18,536


Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses

23,909



22,830



21,589



21,375



20,118


Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans

811



346



282



605



(289
)


Recovery of Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures

(260
)


(120
)


(267
)


(18
)


(266
)


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

23,358



22,604



21,574



20,788



20,673


Noninterest Income









Customer service fees

381



237



300



189



598

Other service charges and fees

1,124



1,176



1,155



1,085



1,057

Interchange income

1,421



1,322



1,315



1,330



1,429

Loan servicing income

762



771



710



513



539

Net gain on sale of loans

284



223



215



314



107

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

244



248



265



236



216

Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned

(54
)


22



-



49



-

Total noninterest income

4,162



3,999



3,960



3,716



3,946


Noninterest Expense









Salaries and wages

7,878



7,020



7,713



7,589



7,846

Employee benefits

2,404



2,148



2,112



2,112



2,171

Net occupancy expense

1,199



1,072



1,054



999



1,027

Furniture and equipment

1,278



1,032



1,472



1,407



1,353

Data processing

557



160



339



448



500

Franchise taxes

397



312



410



265



555

ATM expense

491



328



472



397



473

Advertising

503



498



597



519



530

FDIC assessment

465



505



516



507



580

Servicing rights amortization - net

127



244



219



187



168

Loan expense

228



236



244



251



229

Consulting fees

745



242



251



198



186

Professional fees

559



368



453



527



445

Intangible asset amortization

445



446



445



444



445

Other general and administrative

1,484



1,465



1,128



1,495



1,333

Total noninterest expense

18,760



16,076



17,425



17,345



17,841


Income Before Income Taxes

8,760



10,527



8,109



7,159



6,778


Income Taxes

1,808



2,146



1,593



1,477



1,419


Net Income

6,952



8,381



6,516



5,682



5,359


Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):









Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

6,464



(7,403
)


11,664



2,531



(1,995
)

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



-



-



-



-

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

6,464



(7,403
)


11,664



2,531



(1,995
)

Tax expense (benefit)

1,358



(1,554
)


2,449



531



(418
)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

5,106



(5,849
)


9,215



2,000



(1,577
)


Comprehensive Income
$
12,058


$
2,532


$
15,731


$
7,682


$
3,782


Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.51


$
0.61


$
0.48


$
0.42


$
0.39


Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.51


$
0.61


$
0.48


$
0.42


$
0.39


Dividends Declared
$
0.22125


$
0.22125


$
0.22125


$
0.22


$
0.22

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Assets









Cash and due from banks
$
172,612


$
174,855


$
244,572


$
191,785


$
186,541

Federal funds sold

425



1,496



932



1,283



1,241

Total cash and cash equivalents

173,037



176,351



245,504



193,068



187,782











Interest-bearing time deposits

1,992



2,482



2,727



3,221



2,735

Securities - available-for-sale

438,568



426,556



404,881



365,209



347,516

Other securities, at cost

14,062



14,400



15,028



14,721



14,744

Loans held for sale

2,331



2,996



1,706



1,628



2,410

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

2,555,552



2,536,043



2,512,852



2,534,468



2,516,687

Premises and equipment

33,163



33,828



33,779



34,507



35,007

Construction in progress

-



-



35



38



9

Goodwill

86,358



86,358



86,358



86,358



86,358

Loan servicing rights

5,805



5,656



5,644



5,504



5,555

Bank owned life insurance

35,116



34,872



34,624



34,359



34,123

Other assets

42,802



45,181



46,047



49,552



54,628












Total Assets
$
3,388,786


$
3,364,723


$
3,389,185


$
3,322,633


$
3,287,554












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing
$
502,318


$
516,904


$
481,444


$
479,069


$
510,731

Interest-bearing









NOW accounts

874,881



850,462



865,617



821,145



829,236

Savings

696,635



671,818



661,565



673,284



635,430

Time

626,450



647,581



676,187



667,592



645,985

Total deposits

2,700,284



2,686,765



2,684,813



2,641,090



2,621,382











Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase

27,258



27,218



27,292



27,218



28,218

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances

245,474



246,056



263,081



266,102



256,628

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

34,846



34,818



34,789



34,759



34,731

Dividend payable

2,997



2,996



2,998



2,975



2,975

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

33,326



31,659



40,832



27,825



25,930

Total liabilities

3,044,185



3,029,512



3,053,805



2,999,969



2,969,864












Commitments and Contingencies




















Stockholders' Equity









Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued









14,564,425 shares 3/31/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,718,336 shares 3/31/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24

135,407



135,565



135,193



135,829



135,482

Treasury stock - 846,089 shares 3/31/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24

(10,768
)


(10,985
)


(10,904
)


(11,006
)


(10,851
)

Retained earnings

240,079



235,854



230,465



226,430



223,648

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,117
)


(25,223
)


(19,374
)


(28,589
)


(30,589
)

Total stockholders' equity

344,601



335,211



335,380



322,664



317,690












Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,388,786


$
3,364,723


$
3,389,185


$
3,322,633


$
3,287,554

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA




















For the Three Months Ended


Selected financial data

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Return on average assets


0.85
%


0.99
%


0.78
%


0.69
%


0.66
%

Return on average equity


8.31
%


10.00
%


7.93
%


7.13
%


6.76
%

Yield on earning assets


5.19
%


5.20
%


5.27
%


5.22
%


5.00
%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.76
%


3.01
%


3.21
%


3.18
%


3.06
%

Net interest spread


2.43
%


2.19
%


2.06
%


2.04
%


1.94
%

Net interest margin


3.03
%


2.84
%


2.71
%


2.71
%


2.60
%

Efficiency ratio


66.79
%


59.82
%


67.98
%


69.03
%


74.08
%

Dividend payout ratio


43.10
%


35.75
%


45.99
%


52.35
%


55.52
%

Tangible book value per share

$
17.71


$
17.74


$
17.72


$
16.79


$
16.51

Tier 1 leverage ratio


8.44
%


8.12
%


8.04
%


8.02
%


8.40
%

Average shares outstanding


13,706,003



13,699,869



13,687,119



13,681,501



13,671,166


















Loans

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Commercial real estate

$
1,325,698


$
1,310,811


$
1,301,160


$
1,303,598


$
1,304,400

Agricultural real estate


215,898



216,401



220,328



222,558



227,455

Consumer real estate


523,383



520,114



524,055



525,902



525,178

Commercial and industrial


278,254



275,152



260,732



268,426



256,051

Agricultural


153,607



152,080



137,252



142,909



127,670

Consumer


60,115



63,009



67,394



70,918



74,819

Other


24,985



24,978



25,916



26,449



26,776

Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other

(1)


(36
)


(676
)


1,499



(1,022
)


(982
)

Total loans, net

$
2,581,904


$
2,561,869


$
2,538,336


$
2,559,738


$
2,541,367


































Asset quality data

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Nonaccrual loans

$
4,494


$
3,124


$
2,898


$
2,487


$
19,391

90 day past due and accruing

$
-


$
-


$
-


$
-


$
-

Nonperforming loans

$
4,494


$
3,124


$
2,898


$
2,487


$
19,391

Other real estate owned

$
-


$
-


$
-


$
-


$
-

Nonperforming assets

$
4,494


$
3,124


$
2,898


$
2,487


$
19,391

































Allowance for credit losses - loans

$
26,352


$
25,826


$
25,484


$
25,270


$
24,680

Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures


1,281



1,541



1,661



1,928



1,946

Total allowance for credit losses

$
27,633


$
27,367


$
27,145


$
27,198


$
26,626

Total allowance for credit losses/total loans


1.07
%


1.07
%


1.07
%


1.06
%


1.05
%

Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans


1.08
%


1.08
%


1.10
%


1.10
%


1.11
%

Net charge-offs:















Quarter-to-date

$
285


$
4


$
68


$
15


$
55

Year-to-date

$
285


$
142


$
138


$
70


$
55

Net charge-offs to average loans















Quarter-to-date


0.01
%


0.00
%


0.00
%


0.00
%


0.00
%

Year-to-date


0.01
%


0.01
%


0.01
%


0.00
%


0.00
%

Nonperforming loans/total loans


0.17
%


0.12
%


0.11
%


0.10
%


0.76
%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans


586.38
%


826.70
%


879.37
%


1016.08
%


127.28
%

NPA coverage ratio


586.38
%


826.70
%


879.37
%


1016.08
%


127.28
%


















(1)

Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, and $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

























For the Three Months Ended


For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance

Interest/Dividends

Annualized


Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest/Dividends

Annualized


Yield/Rate

Loans
$
2,578,531

$
37,072

5.75%

$
2,577,114

$
35,200

5.46%

Taxable investment securities

458,519


2,739

2.39%


384,928


1,686

1.75%

Tax-exempt investment securities

18,310


78

2.16%


21,109


86

2.06%

Fed funds sold & other

105,770


1,113

4.21%


110,388


1,682

6.09%

Total Interest Earning Assets

3,161,130

$
41,002

5.19%


3,093,539

$
38,654

5.00%













Nonearning Assets

166,630






159,240
















Total Assets
$
3,327,760





$
3,252,779
















Interest Bearing Liabilities:











Savings deposits
$
1,543,665

$
8,564

2.22%

$
1,443,530

$
9,407

2.61%

Other time deposits

627,498


5,424

3.46%


650,580


5,872

3.61%

Other borrowed money

245,734


2,550

4.15%


263,280


2,689

4.09%

Fed funds purchased & securities











sold under agreement to repurchase

27,480


271

3.94%


28,458


284

3.99%

Subordinated notes

34,828


284

3.26%


34,712


284

3.27%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,479,205

$
17,093

2.76%

$
2,420,560

$
18,536

3.06%













Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

509,190






514,986
















Stockholders' Equity
$
339,365





$
317,233
















Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread


$
23,909

2.43%



$
20,118

1.94%













Net Interest Margin




3.03%





2.60%













Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)





















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


As Reported

Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference

As Reported

Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference


$
Yield

$
Yield

$
Yield

$
Yield

$
Yield

$
Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

















Loans
$
37,072
5.75
%

$
36,468
5.66
%

$
604
0.09
%

$
35,200
5.46
%

$
34,525
5.36
%

$
675

0.10
%

Taxable investment securities

2,739
2.39
%


2,739
2.39
%


-
0.00
%


1,686
1.75
%


1,686
1.75
%


-

0.00
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

78
2.16
%


78
2.16
%


-
0.00
%


86
2.06
%


86
2.06
%


-

0.00
%

Fed funds sold & other

1,113
4.21
%


1,113
4.21
%


-
0.00
%


1,682
6.09
%


1,682
6.09
%


-

0.00
%


Total Interest Earning Assets

41,002
5.19
%


40,398
5.11
%


604
0.08
%


38,654
5.00
%


37,979
4.92
%


675

0.08
%



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Savings deposits
$
8,564
2.22
%

$
8,564
2.22
%

$
-
0.00
%

$
9,407
2.61
%

$
9,407
2.61
%

$
-

0.00
%

Other time deposits

5,424
3.46
%


5,424
3.46
%


-
0.00
%


5,872
3.61
%


5,872
3.61
%


-

0.00
%

Other borrowed money

2,550
4.15
%


2,547
4.15
%


3
0.00
%


2,689
4.09
%


2,707
4.11
%


(18
)
-0.02
%

Federal funds purchased and

















securities sold under agreement to

















repurchase

271
3.94
%


271
3.94
%


-
0.00
%


284
3.99
%


284
3.99
%


-

0.00
%

Subordinated notes

284
3.26
%


284
3.26
%


-
0.00
%


284
3.27
%


284
3.27
%


-

0.00
%


Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

17,093
2.76
%


17,090
2.76
%


3
-0.00
%


18,536
3.06
%


18,554
3.07
%


(18
)
-0.01
%



















Interest/Dividend income/yield

41,002
5.19
%


40,398
5.11
%


604
0.08
%


38,654
5.00
%


37,979
4.92
%


675

0.08
%

Interest Expense / yield

17,093
2.76
%


17,090
2.76
%


3
-0.00
%


18,536
3.06
%


18,554
3.07
%


(18
)
-0.01
%

Net Interest Spread

23,909
2.43
%


23,308
2.35
%


601
0.08
%


20,118
1.94
%


19,425
1.85
%


693

0.09
%

Net Interest Margin

3.03
%


2.95
%


0.08
%


2.60
%


2.52
%


0.08
%


































Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Lars B. Eller


President and Chief Executive Officer


Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.


(419) 446-2501



leller@fm.bank
Andrew M. Berger


Managing Director


SM Berger & Company, Inc.


(216) 464-6400




andrew@smberger.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

