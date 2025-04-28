Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 29.7% Increase in Net Income and Improved Efficiency Ratio

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported Q1 2025 financial results, showcasing profitability, increased income, and improved asset quality.

Quiver AI Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing strong growth with net income rising 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per share. Key highlights include an increase in total interest income by 6.1% to $41.0 million, a 1.6% growth in total loans to $2.58 billion, and a 3.1% rise in total assets to $3.39 billion. The efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, reflecting effective cost management, while net charge-offs remained low at 0.01% of average loans. The company's asset quality remained strong with nonperforming loans at only 0.17%. President Lars B. Eller emphasized the positive impact of strategic initiatives on profitability and operational efficiency, indicating continued confidence in future growth as F&M commits to local financial services in its communities.

Potential Positives

Reporting 88 consecutive quarters of profitability demonstrates consistent financial performance and stability.

Total interest income increased by 6.1% to $41.0 million, indicating effective management of earning assets and loan growth.

Net income rose by 29.7% to $7.0 million, highlighting significant year-over-year growth in profitability.

Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost management.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased to $6.95 million for the quarter compared to $8.38 million in the previous quarter, indicating a potential downward trend in profitability.



Loan portfolio growth is modest at only 1.6% year-over-year, which may suggest a lack of aggressive lending strategies compared to competitors.



Nonperforming loans have increased quarter-over-quarter to $4.5 million, raising concerns about credit quality despite remaining low overall at 0.17% of total loans.

FAQ

What were Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

In Q1 2025, F&M reported $41.0 million in interest income and a net income of $7.0 million.

How much did total loans grow in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6%, reaching $2.58 billion.

What is the efficiency ratio for F&M in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, down from 74.08% in Q1 2024.

What is the current Tier 1 leverage ratio for F&M?

The Tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 8.44% as of March 31, 2025.

How has F&M's stockholders' equity changed recently?

Total stockholders' equity increased by 8.5% to $344.6 million compared to March 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/20, 01/20 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







2025 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights







(at March 31, 2025 and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)







88 consecutive quarters of profitability



Total interest income increased 6.1% to $41.0 million, driven by a 19-basis point improvement in the yield on earning assets and a higher average loan balance



Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6% to $2.58 billion



Total assets increased by $101.2 million, or 3.1% to $3.39 billion



Total deposits increased by $78.9 million, or 3.0% to $2.70 billion



Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, compared to 74.08%



Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 49.6% to $9.3 million, from $6.2 million



Net income increased 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share



Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $4.5 million and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%



Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.44%







Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 is off to a solid start, reflecting the positive impacts our strategic priorities are having on our financial performance. Throughout the first quarter we made progress enhancing profitability, controlling growth, driving innovation, and achieving greater operational efficiency. Most importantly, our strong first-quarter results underscore the excellent execution by our team and F&M’s ongoing commitment to delivering local, personalized financial services to our communities in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.”





Mr. Eller continued, “For the first quarter of 2025 our net interest margin grew 43-basis points year-over year to 3.03% and increased 19-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth demonstrates the benefits of continued loan repricing, as well as our disciplined approach to new loan originations and strategic efforts underway to improve our cost of funds. Total revenue – defined by net interest income plus noninterest income – increased 16.7% year-over-year, while noninterest expense rose 5.2%. This favorable spread strengthened our efficiency ratio and drove a 49.6% increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income. As we continue to successfully execute against our 2025 strategic priorities, we expect continued year-over-year growth in net income.”







Income Statement







Net income for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $7.0 million, compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 first quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.39 for the same period last year.







Deposits







At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.70 billion, an increase of 3.0% from March 31, 2024. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Mr. Eller commented, “We continue to pursue opportunities that optimize our deposit base and grow low-cost checking deposits. As a result, more expensive time-account balances have declined year-over-year by $19.5 million, while total deposits have increased by $78.9 million reflecting growth in lower cost core deposits. These trends have reduced our cost of funds, while improving our loan-to-deposit ratio.”







Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality







“Offices opened in 2023 continue to add new loans and new deposits at a faster pace than our legacy locations, which we believe demonstrates the need for the local community banking services F&M provides. Overall, we are experiencing stable demand across all of our markets, as a result of the addition of proven bankers to our team, our regional structure, new financial products, and growing commercial relationships. Positive demand trends allow us to control growth, expand our yield on loans, and maintain excellent asset quality. Our credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of just 0.17% at March 31, 2025 – the fourth quarter in a row this metric has remained below 0.20%,” continued Mr. Eller.





Total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased 1.6%, or by $40.5 million to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher agricultural, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, partially offset primarily by lower consumer, agricultural real estate, and consumer real estate loans. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased by 0.8% or $20.0 million.





F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $4.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or 0.76% of total loans at March 31, 2024, and $3.1 million, or 0.12% at December 31, 2024.





F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.3% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.4% of the Company's total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63% and an average loan of approximately $965,366.





F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:



























CRE Category





















Dollar









Balance













Percent of





CRE





Portfolio







(









*)















Percent of





Total Loan





Portfolio







(









*)













































Industrial









$





281,484









21.2%









10.9%









Multi-family













217,903









16.4%









8.4%









Retail













213,281









16.1%









8.3%









Hotels













157,139









11.8%









6.1%









Office













139,069









10.5%









5.4%









Gas Stations













70,983









5.3%









2.7%









Food Service













52,827









4.0%









2.0%









Senior Living













31,400









2.4%









1.2%









Development













29,907









2.3%









1.2%









Auto Dealers













27,294









2.1%









1.1%









Other













104,411









7.9%









4.0%









Total CRE









$





1,325,698









100.0%









51.3%













































* Numbers have been rounded





At March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 586.38%, compared to 127.28% at March 31, 2024. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.11% at March 31, 2024.





Mr. Eller concluded, “While the near-term economic environment has become more fluid, we believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to transform our business in 2025. As a result, we continue to believe 2025 will be another good year for F&M.”







Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends







Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.5% to $344.6 million, or $25.12 per share at March 31, 2025, from $317.7 million, or $23.22 per share at March 31, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.44%, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2024.





Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $263.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.5 million at March 31, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $19.17 per share, compared to $18.75 per share at March 31, 2024.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.22125 per share, representing a 0.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 43.10% compared to 55.52% for the same period last year.







About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:







F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.







Safe Harbor Statement







Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website



www.fm.bank



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.









FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)























Three Months Ended















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024











Interest Income















































Loans, including fees





$





37,072













$





36,663













$





36,873













$





36,593













$





35,200













Debt securities:













































U.S. Treasury and government agencies









2,097

















1,882

















1,467

















1,148

















1,045













Municipalities









382

















384

















387

















389

















394













Dividends









338

















367

















334

















327

















333













Federal funds sold









-

















24

















7

















7

















7













Other









1,113

















2,531

















2,833

















2,702

















1,675













Total interest income









41,002

















41,851

















41,901

















41,166

















38,654















Interest Expense















































Deposits









13,988

















15,749

















16,947

















16,488

















15,279













Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase









271

















274

















277

















276

















284













Borrowed funds









2,550

















2,713

















2,804

















2,742

















2,689













Subordinated notes









284

















285

















284

















285

















284













Total interest expense









17,093

















19,021

















20,312

















19,791

















18,536















Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses











23,909

















22,830

















21,589

















21,375

















20,118















Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans











811

















346

















282

















605

















(289





)











Recovery of Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures











(260





)













(120





)













(267





)













(18





)













(266





)











Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses











23,358

















22,604

















21,574

















20,788

















20,673















Noninterest Income















































Customer service fees









381

















237

















300

















189

















598













Other service charges and fees









1,124

















1,176

















1,155

















1,085

















1,057













Interchange income









1,421

















1,322

















1,315

















1,330

















1,429













Loan servicing income









762

















771

















710

















513

















539













Net gain on sale of loans









284

















223

















215

















314

















107













Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance









244

















248

















265

















236

















216













Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned









(54





)













22

















-

















49

















-













Total noninterest income









4,162

















3,999

















3,960

















3,716

















3,946















Noninterest Expense















































Salaries and wages









7,878

















7,020

















7,713

















7,589

















7,846













Employee benefits









2,404

















2,148

















2,112

















2,112

















2,171













Net occupancy expense









1,199

















1,072

















1,054

















999

















1,027













Furniture and equipment









1,278

















1,032

















1,472

















1,407

















1,353













Data processing









557

















160

















339

















448

















500













Franchise taxes









397

















312

















410

















265

















555













ATM expense









491

















328

















472

















397

















473













Advertising









503

















498

















597

















519

















530













FDIC assessment









465

















505

















516

















507

















580













Servicing rights amortization - net









127

















244

















219

















187

















168













Loan expense









228

















236

















244

















251

















229













Consulting fees









745

















242

















251

















198

















186













Professional fees









559

















368

















453

















527

















445













Intangible asset amortization









445

















446

















445

















444

















445













Other general and administrative









1,484

















1,465

















1,128

















1,495

















1,333













Total noninterest expense









18,760

















16,076

















17,425

















17,345

















17,841















Income Before Income Taxes











8,760

















10,527

















8,109

















7,159

















6,778















Income Taxes











1,808

















2,146

















1,593

















1,477

















1,419















Net Income











6,952

















8,381

















6,516

















5,682

















5,359















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):















































Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities









6,464

















(7,403





)













11,664

















2,531

















(1,995





)









Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities









6,464

















(7,403





)













11,664

















2,531

















(1,995





)









Tax expense (benefit)









1,358

















(1,554





)













2,449

















531

















(418





)









Other comprehensive income (loss)









5,106

















(5,849





)













9,215

















2,000

















(1,577





)











Comprehensive Income







$





12,058













$





2,532













$





15,731













$





7,682













$





3,782















Basic Earnings Per Share







$





0.51













$





0.61













$





0.48













$





0.42













$





0.39















Diluted Earnings Per Share







$





0.51













$





0.61













$





0.48













$





0.42













$





0.39















Dividends Declared







$





0.22125













$





0.22125













$





0.22125













$





0.22













$





0.22





































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024













(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)











Assets















































Cash and due from banks





$





172,612













$





174,855













$





244,572













$





191,785













$





186,541













Federal funds sold









425

















1,496

















932

















1,283

















1,241













Total cash and cash equivalents









173,037

















176,351

















245,504

















193,068

















187,782

























































Interest-bearing time deposits









1,992

















2,482

















2,727

















3,221

















2,735













Securities - available-for-sale









438,568

















426,556

















404,881

















365,209

















347,516













Other securities, at cost









14,062

















14,400

















15,028

















14,721

















14,744













Loans held for sale









2,331

















2,996

















1,706

















1,628

















2,410













Loans, net of allowance for credit losses









2,555,552

















2,536,043

















2,512,852

















2,534,468

















2,516,687













Premises and equipment









33,163

















33,828

















33,779

















34,507

















35,007













Construction in progress









-

















-

















35

















38

















9













Goodwill









86,358

















86,358

















86,358

















86,358

















86,358













Loan servicing rights









5,805

















5,656

















5,644

















5,504

















5,555













Bank owned life insurance









35,116

















34,872

















34,624

















34,359

















34,123













Other assets









42,802

















45,181

















46,047

















49,552

















54,628



























































Total Assets







$





3,388,786













$





3,364,723













$





3,389,185













$





3,322,633













$





3,287,554



























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















































Liabilities















































Deposits













































Noninterest-bearing





$





502,318













$





516,904













$





481,444













$





479,069













$





510,731













Interest-bearing













































NOW accounts









874,881

















850,462

















865,617

















821,145

















829,236













Savings









696,635

















671,818

















661,565

















673,284

















635,430













Time









626,450

















647,581

















676,187

















667,592

















645,985













Total deposits









2,700,284

















2,686,765

















2,684,813

















2,641,090

















2,621,382

























































Federal funds purchased and securities













































sold under agreements to repurchase









27,258

















27,218

















27,292

















27,218

















28,218













Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances









245,474

















246,056

















263,081

















266,102

















256,628













Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs









34,846

















34,818

















34,789

















34,759

















34,731













Dividend payable









2,997

















2,996

















2,998

















2,975

















2,975













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









33,326

















31,659

















40,832

















27,825

















25,930













Total liabilities









3,044,185

















3,029,512

















3,053,805

















2,999,969

















2,969,864



























































Commitments and Contingencies





























































































Stockholders' Equity















































Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued













































14,564,425 shares 3/31/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,718,336 shares 3/31/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24









135,407

















135,565

















135,193

















135,829

















135,482













Treasury stock - 846,089 shares 3/31/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24









(10,768





)













(10,985





)













(10,904





)













(11,006





)













(10,851





)









Retained earnings









240,079

















235,854

















230,465

















226,430

















223,648













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(20,117





)













(25,223





)













(19,374





)













(28,589





)













(30,589





)









Total stockholders' equity









344,601

















335,211

















335,380

















322,664

















317,690



























































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





3,388,786













$





3,364,723













$





3,389,185













$





3,322,633













$





3,287,554





































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









SELECT FINANCIAL DATA























































































For the Three Months Ended













Selected financial data











March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









Return on average assets













0.85





%













0.99





%













0.78





%













0.69





%













0.66





%









Return on average equity













8.31





%













10.00





%













7.93





%













7.13





%













6.76





%









Yield on earning assets













5.19





%













5.20





%













5.27





%













5.22





%













5.00





%









Cost of interest bearing liabilities













2.76





%













3.01





%













3.21





%













3.18





%













3.06





%









Net interest spread













2.43





%













2.19





%













2.06





%













2.04





%













1.94





%









Net interest margin













3.03





%













2.84





%













2.71





%













2.71





%













2.60





%









Efficiency ratio













66.79





%













59.82





%













67.98





%













69.03





%













74.08





%









Dividend payout ratio













43.10





%













35.75





%













45.99





%













52.35





%













55.52





%









Tangible book value per share









$





17.71













$





17.74













$





17.72













$





16.79













$





16.51













Tier 1 leverage ratio













8.44





%













8.12





%













8.04





%













8.02





%













8.40





%









Average shares outstanding













13,706,003

















13,699,869

















13,687,119

















13,681,501

















13,671,166



















































































Loans











March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024











(Dollar amounts in thousands)







































































Commercial real estate









$





1,325,698













$





1,310,811













$





1,301,160













$





1,303,598













$





1,304,400













Agricultural real estate













215,898

















216,401

















220,328

















222,558

















227,455













Consumer real estate













523,383

















520,114

















524,055

















525,902

















525,178













Commercial and industrial













278,254

















275,152

















260,732

















268,426

















256,051













Agricultural













153,607

















152,080

















137,252

















142,909

















127,670













Consumer













60,115

















63,009

















67,394

















70,918

















74,819













Other













24,985

















24,978

















25,916

















26,449

















26,776













Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other



(1)















(36





)













(676





)













1,499

















(1,022





)













(982





)









Total loans, net









$





2,581,904













$





2,561,869













$





2,538,336













$





2,559,738













$





2,541,367























































































































































Asset quality data











March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024











(Dollar amounts in thousands)







































































Nonaccrual loans









$





4,494













$





3,124













$





2,898













$





2,487













$





19,391













90 day past due and accruing









$





-













$





-













$





-













$





-













$





-













Nonperforming loans









$





4,494













$





3,124













$





2,898













$





2,487













$





19,391













Other real estate owned









$





-













$





-













$





-













$





-













$





-













Nonperforming assets









$





4,494













$





3,124













$





2,898













$





2,487













$





19,391





















































































































































Allowance for credit losses - loans









$





26,352













$





25,826













$





25,484













$





25,270













$





24,680













Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures













1,281

















1,541

















1,661

















1,928

















1,946













Total allowance for credit losses









$





27,633













$





27,367













$





27,145













$





27,198













$





26,626













Total allowance for credit losses/total loans













1.07





%













1.07





%













1.07





%













1.06





%













1.05





%









Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans













1.08





%













1.08





%













1.10





%













1.10





%













1.11





%









Net charge-offs:





































































Quarter-to-date









$





285













$





4













$





68













$





15













$





55













Year-to-date









$





285













$





142













$





138













$





70













$





55













Net charge-offs to average loans





































































Quarter-to-date













0.01





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Year-to-date













0.01





%













0.01





%













0.01





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Nonperforming loans/total loans













0.17





%













0.12





%













0.11





%













0.10





%













0.76





%









Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans













586.38





%













826.70





%













879.37





%













1016.08





%













127.28





%









NPA coverage ratio













586.38





%













826.70





%













879.37





%













1016.08





%













127.28





%















































































(1)



Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, and $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans

























































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES









(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)















































































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Interest Earning Assets:





Average Balance









Interest/Dividends









Annualized





Yield/Rate









Average Balance









Interest/Dividends









Annualized





Yield/Rate









Loans





$





2,578,531









$





37,072









5.75%









$





2,577,114









$





35,200









5.46%









Taxable investment securities









458,519













2,739









2.39%













384,928













1,686









1.75%









Tax-exempt investment securities









18,310













78









2.16%













21,109













86









2.06%









Fed funds sold & other









105,770













1,113









4.21%













110,388













1,682









6.09%









Total Interest Earning Assets









3,161,130









$





41,002









5.19%













3,093,539









$





38,654









5.00%





























































Nonearning Assets









166,630





























159,240













































































Total Assets





$





3,327,760

























$





3,252,779













































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















































Savings deposits





$





1,543,665









$





8,564









2.22%









$





1,443,530









$





9,407









2.61%









Other time deposits









627,498













5,424









3.46%













650,580













5,872









3.61%









Other borrowed money









245,734













2,550









4.15%













263,280













2,689









4.09%









Fed funds purchased & securities





















































sold under agreement to repurchase









27,480













271









3.94%













28,458













284









3.99%









Subordinated notes









34,828













284









3.26%













34,712













284









3.27%









Total Interest Bearing Liabilities





$





2,479,205









$





17,093









2.76%









$





2,420,560









$





18,536









3.06%





























































Noninterest Bearing Liabilities









509,190





























514,986













































































Stockholders' Equity





$





339,365

























$





317,233













































































Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread













$





23,909









2.43%

















$





20,118









1.94%





























































Net Interest Margin





















3.03%

























2.60%





























































Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts

















































































FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES









(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)



























































































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024















As Reported









Excluding Acc/Amort





Difference









As Reported









Excluding Acc/Amort





Difference













$





Yield









$





Yield









$





Yield









$





Yield









$





Yield









$





Yield









Interest Earning Assets:













































































Loans





$





37,072





5.75





%









$





36,468





5.66





%









$





604





0.09





%









$





35,200





5.46





%









$





34,525





5.36





%









$





675









0.10





%









Taxable investment securities









2,739





2.39





%













2,739





2.39





%













-





0.00





%













1,686





1.75





%













1,686





1.75





%













-









0.00





%









Tax-exempt investment securities









78





2.16





%













78





2.16





%













-





0.00





%













86





2.06





%













86





2.06





%













-









0.00





%









Fed funds sold & other









1,113





4.21





%













1,113





4.21





%













-





0.00





%













1,682





6.09





%













1,682





6.09





%













-









0.00





%











Total Interest Earning Assets











41,002





5.19





%













40,398





5.11





%













604





0.08





%













38,654





5.00





%













37,979





4.92





%













675









0.08





%





















































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:













































































Savings deposits





$





8,564





2.22





%









$





8,564





2.22





%









$





-





0.00





%









$





9,407





2.61





%









$





9,407





2.61





%









$





-









0.00





%









Other time deposits









5,424





3.46





%













5,424





3.46





%













-





0.00





%













5,872





3.61





%













5,872





3.61





%













-









0.00





%









Other borrowed money









2,550





4.15





%













2,547





4.15





%













3





0.00





%













2,689





4.09





%













2,707





4.11





%













(18





)





-0.02





%









Federal funds purchased and













































































securities sold under agreement to













































































repurchase









271





3.94





%













271





3.94





%













-





0.00





%













284





3.99





%













284





3.99





%













-









0.00





%









Subordinated notes









284





3.26





%













284





3.26





%













-





0.00





%













284





3.27





%













284





3.27





%













-









0.00





%











Total Interest Bearing Liabilities











17,093





2.76





%













17,090





2.76





%













3





-0.00





%













18,536





3.06





%













18,554





3.07





%













(18





)





-0.01





%





















































































Interest/Dividend income/yield









41,002





5.19





%













40,398





5.11





%













604





0.08





%













38,654





5.00





%













37,979





4.92





%













675









0.08





%









Interest Expense / yield









17,093





2.76





%













17,090





2.76





%













3





-0.00





%













18,536





3.06





%













18,554





3.07





%













(18





)





-0.01





%









Net Interest Spread









23,909





2.43





%













23,308





2.35





%













601





0.08





%













20,118





1.94





%













19,425





1.85





%













693









0.09





%









Net Interest Margin









3.03





%













2.95





%













0.08





%













2.60





%













2.52





%













0.08





%



































































































Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Lars B. Eller





President and Chief Executive Officer





Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.





(419) 446-2501







leller@fm.bank











Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400









andrew@smberger.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.