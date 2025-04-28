Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 29.7% Increase in Net Income and Improved Efficiency Ratio

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported Q1 2025 financial results, showcasing profitability, increased income, and improved asset quality.
Quiver AI Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing strong growth with net income rising 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per share. Key highlights include an increase in total interest income by 6.1% to $41.0 million, a 1.6% growth in total loans to $2.58 billion, and a 3.1% rise in total assets to $3.39 billion. The efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, reflecting effective cost management, while net charge-offs remained low at 0.01% of average loans. The company's asset quality remained strong with nonperforming loans at only 0.17%. President Lars B. Eller emphasized the positive impact of strategic initiatives on profitability and operational efficiency, indicating continued confidence in future growth as F&M commits to local financial services in its communities.
Potential Positives
- Reporting 88 consecutive quarters of profitability demonstrates consistent financial performance and stability.
- Total interest income increased by 6.1% to $41.0 million, indicating effective management of earning assets and loan growth.
- Net income rose by 29.7% to $7.0 million, highlighting significant year-over-year growth in profitability.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost management.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased to $6.95 million for the quarter compared to $8.38 million in the previous quarter, indicating a potential downward trend in profitability.
- Loan portfolio growth is modest at only 1.6% year-over-year, which may suggest a lack of aggressive lending strategies compared to competitors.
- Nonperforming loans have increased quarter-over-quarter to $4.5 million, raising concerns about credit quality despite remaining low overall at 0.17% of total loans.
FAQ
What were Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's Q1 2025 financial highlights?
In Q1 2025, F&M reported $41.0 million in interest income and a net income of $7.0 million.
How much did total loans grow in Q1 2025?
Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6%, reaching $2.58 billion.
What is the efficiency ratio for F&M in Q1 2025?
The efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, down from 74.08% in Q1 2024.
What is the current Tier 1 leverage ratio for F&M?
The Tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 8.44% as of March 31, 2025.
How has F&M's stockholders' equity changed recently?
Total stockholders' equity increased by 8.5% to $344.6 million compared to March 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/20, 01/20 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 51,400 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,730
- VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC added 36,650 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,079,342
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 25,736 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $757,925
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 22,157 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $652,523
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 20,873 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614,709
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC added 19,868 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,112
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 17,339 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $510,633
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
2025 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(at March 31, 2025 and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)
88 consecutive quarters of profitability
Total interest income increased 6.1% to $41.0 million, driven by a 19-basis point improvement in the yield on earning assets and a higher average loan balance
Total loans increased by $40.5 million, or 1.6% to $2.58 billion
Total assets increased by $101.2 million, or 3.1% to $3.39 billion
Total deposits increased by $78.9 million, or 3.0% to $2.70 billion
Efficiency ratio improved to 66.79%, compared to 74.08%
Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 49.6% to $9.3 million, from $6.2 million
Net income increased 29.7% to $7.0 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share
Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $4.5 million and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%
Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.44%
Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 is off to a solid start, reflecting the positive impacts our strategic priorities are having on our financial performance. Throughout the first quarter we made progress enhancing profitability, controlling growth, driving innovation, and achieving greater operational efficiency. Most importantly, our strong first-quarter results underscore the excellent execution by our team and F&M’s ongoing commitment to delivering local, personalized financial services to our communities in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.”
Mr. Eller continued, “For the first quarter of 2025 our net interest margin grew 43-basis points year-over year to 3.03% and increased 19-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth demonstrates the benefits of continued loan repricing, as well as our disciplined approach to new loan originations and strategic efforts underway to improve our cost of funds. Total revenue – defined by net interest income plus noninterest income – increased 16.7% year-over-year, while noninterest expense rose 5.2%. This favorable spread strengthened our efficiency ratio and drove a 49.6% increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income. As we continue to successfully execute against our 2025 strategic priorities, we expect continued year-over-year growth in net income.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2025 first quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $7.0 million, compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 first quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.39 for the same period last year.
Deposits
At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.70 billion, an increase of 3.0% from March 31, 2024. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Mr. Eller commented, “We continue to pursue opportunities that optimize our deposit base and grow low-cost checking deposits. As a result, more expensive time-account balances have declined year-over-year by $19.5 million, while total deposits have increased by $78.9 million reflecting growth in lower cost core deposits. These trends have reduced our cost of funds, while improving our loan-to-deposit ratio.”
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
“Offices opened in 2023 continue to add new loans and new deposits at a faster pace than our legacy locations, which we believe demonstrates the need for the local community banking services F&M provides. Overall, we are experiencing stable demand across all of our markets, as a result of the addition of proven bankers to our team, our regional structure, new financial products, and growing commercial relationships. Positive demand trends allow us to control growth, expand our yield on loans, and maintain excellent asset quality. Our credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of just 0.17% at March 31, 2025 – the fourth quarter in a row this metric has remained below 0.20%,” continued Mr. Eller.
Total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased 1.6%, or by $40.5 million to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher agricultural, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, partially offset primarily by lower consumer, agricultural real estate, and consumer real estate loans. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total loans, net at March 31, 2025, increased by 0.8% or $20.0 million.
F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $4.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or 0.76% of total loans at March 31, 2024, and $3.1 million, or 0.12% at December 31, 2024.
F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.3% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.4% of the Company's total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63% and an average loan of approximately $965,366.
F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:
CRE Category
Dollar
Balance
Percent of
CRE
Portfolio
(
*)
Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio
(
*)
Industrial
$
281,484
21.2%
10.9%
Multi-family
217,903
16.4%
8.4%
Retail
213,281
16.1%
8.3%
Hotels
157,139
11.8%
6.1%
Office
139,069
10.5%
5.4%
Gas Stations
70,983
5.3%
2.7%
Food Service
52,827
4.0%
2.0%
Senior Living
31,400
2.4%
1.2%
Development
29,907
2.3%
1.2%
Auto Dealers
27,294
2.1%
1.1%
Other
104,411
7.9%
4.0%
Total CRE
$
1,325,698
100.0%
51.3%
* Numbers have been rounded
At March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 586.38%, compared to 127.28% at March 31, 2024. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.11% at March 31, 2024.
Mr. Eller concluded, “While the near-term economic environment has become more fluid, we believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to transform our business in 2025. As a result, we continue to believe 2025 will be another good year for F&M.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.5% to $344.6 million, or $25.12 per share at March 31, 2025, from $317.7 million, or $23.22 per share at March 31, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.44%, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2024.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $263.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.5 million at March 31, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $19.17 per share, compared to $18.75 per share at March 31, 2024.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.22125 per share, representing a 0.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 43.10% compared to 55.52% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.
Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website
www.fm.bank
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
37,072
$
36,663
$
36,873
$
36,593
$
35,200
Debt securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
2,097
1,882
1,467
1,148
1,045
Municipalities
382
384
387
389
394
Dividends
338
367
334
327
333
Federal funds sold
-
24
7
7
7
Other
1,113
2,531
2,833
2,702
1,675
Total interest income
41,002
41,851
41,901
41,166
38,654
Interest Expense
Deposits
13,988
15,749
16,947
16,488
15,279
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
271
274
277
276
284
Borrowed funds
2,550
2,713
2,804
2,742
2,689
Subordinated notes
284
285
284
285
284
Total interest expense
17,093
19,021
20,312
19,791
18,536
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses
23,909
22,830
21,589
21,375
20,118
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans
811
346
282
605
(289
)
Recovery of Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures
(260
)
(120
)
(267
)
(18
)
(266
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
23,358
22,604
21,574
20,788
20,673
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
381
237
300
189
598
Other service charges and fees
1,124
1,176
1,155
1,085
1,057
Interchange income
1,421
1,322
1,315
1,330
1,429
Loan servicing income
762
771
710
513
539
Net gain on sale of loans
284
223
215
314
107
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
244
248
265
236
216
Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned
(54
)
22
-
49
-
Total noninterest income
4,162
3,999
3,960
3,716
3,946
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and wages
7,878
7,020
7,713
7,589
7,846
Employee benefits
2,404
2,148
2,112
2,112
2,171
Net occupancy expense
1,199
1,072
1,054
999
1,027
Furniture and equipment
1,278
1,032
1,472
1,407
1,353
Data processing
557
160
339
448
500
Franchise taxes
397
312
410
265
555
ATM expense
491
328
472
397
473
Advertising
503
498
597
519
530
FDIC assessment
465
505
516
507
580
Servicing rights amortization - net
127
244
219
187
168
Loan expense
228
236
244
251
229
Consulting fees
745
242
251
198
186
Professional fees
559
368
453
527
445
Intangible asset amortization
445
446
445
444
445
Other general and administrative
1,484
1,465
1,128
1,495
1,333
Total noninterest expense
18,760
16,076
17,425
17,345
17,841
Income Before Income Taxes
8,760
10,527
8,109
7,159
6,778
Income Taxes
1,808
2,146
1,593
1,477
1,419
Net Income
6,952
8,381
6,516
5,682
5,359
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
6,464
(7,403
)
11,664
2,531
(1,995
)
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
6,464
(7,403
)
11,664
2,531
(1,995
)
Tax expense (benefit)
1,358
(1,554
)
2,449
531
(418
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
5,106
(5,849
)
9,215
2,000
(1,577
)
Comprehensive Income
$
12,058
$
2,532
$
15,731
$
7,682
$
3,782
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.51
$
0.61
$
0.48
$
0.42
$
0.39
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.51
$
0.61
$
0.48
$
0.42
$
0.39
Dividends Declared
$
0.22125
$
0.22125
$
0.22125
$
0.22
$
0.22
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
172,612
$
174,855
$
244,572
$
191,785
$
186,541
Federal funds sold
425
1,496
932
1,283
1,241
Total cash and cash equivalents
173,037
176,351
245,504
193,068
187,782
Interest-bearing time deposits
1,992
2,482
2,727
3,221
2,735
Securities - available-for-sale
438,568
426,556
404,881
365,209
347,516
Other securities, at cost
14,062
14,400
15,028
14,721
14,744
Loans held for sale
2,331
2,996
1,706
1,628
2,410
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
2,555,552
2,536,043
2,512,852
2,534,468
2,516,687
Premises and equipment
33,163
33,828
33,779
34,507
35,007
Construction in progress
-
-
35
38
9
Goodwill
86,358
86,358
86,358
86,358
86,358
Loan servicing rights
5,805
5,656
5,644
5,504
5,555
Bank owned life insurance
35,116
34,872
34,624
34,359
34,123
Other assets
42,802
45,181
46,047
49,552
54,628
Total Assets
$
3,388,786
$
3,364,723
$
3,389,185
$
3,322,633
$
3,287,554
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
502,318
$
516,904
$
481,444
$
479,069
$
510,731
Interest-bearing
NOW accounts
874,881
850,462
865,617
821,145
829,236
Savings
696,635
671,818
661,565
673,284
635,430
Time
626,450
647,581
676,187
667,592
645,985
Total deposits
2,700,284
2,686,765
2,684,813
2,641,090
2,621,382
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
27,258
27,218
27,292
27,218
28,218
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
245,474
246,056
263,081
266,102
256,628
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
34,846
34,818
34,789
34,759
34,731
Dividend payable
2,997
2,996
2,998
2,975
2,975
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
33,326
31,659
40,832
27,825
25,930
Total liabilities
3,044,185
3,029,512
3,053,805
2,999,969
2,969,864
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
14,564,425 shares 3/31/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,718,336 shares 3/31/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24
135,407
135,565
135,193
135,829
135,482
Treasury stock - 846,089 shares 3/31/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24
(10,768
)
(10,985
)
(10,904
)
(11,006
)
(10,851
)
Retained earnings
240,079
235,854
230,465
226,430
223,648
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,117
)
(25,223
)
(19,374
)
(28,589
)
(30,589
)
Total stockholders' equity
344,601
335,211
335,380
322,664
317,690
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,388,786
$
3,364,723
$
3,389,185
$
3,322,633
$
3,287,554
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Return on average assets
0.85
%
0.99
%
0.78
%
0.69
%
0.66
%
Return on average equity
8.31
%
10.00
%
7.93
%
7.13
%
6.76
%
Yield on earning assets
5.19
%
5.20
%
5.27
%
5.22
%
5.00
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.76
%
3.01
%
3.21
%
3.18
%
3.06
%
Net interest spread
2.43
%
2.19
%
2.06
%
2.04
%
1.94
%
Net interest margin
3.03
%
2.84
%
2.71
%
2.71
%
2.60
%
Efficiency ratio
66.79
%
59.82
%
67.98
%
69.03
%
74.08
%
Dividend payout ratio
43.10
%
35.75
%
45.99
%
52.35
%
55.52
%
Tangible book value per share
$
17.71
$
17.74
$
17.72
$
16.79
$
16.51
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.44
%
8.12
%
8.04
%
8.02
%
8.40
%
Average shares outstanding
13,706,003
13,699,869
13,687,119
13,681,501
13,671,166
Loans
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$
1,325,698
$
1,310,811
$
1,301,160
$
1,303,598
$
1,304,400
Agricultural real estate
215,898
216,401
220,328
222,558
227,455
Consumer real estate
523,383
520,114
524,055
525,902
525,178
Commercial and industrial
278,254
275,152
260,732
268,426
256,051
Agricultural
153,607
152,080
137,252
142,909
127,670
Consumer
60,115
63,009
67,394
70,918
74,819
Other
24,985
24,978
25,916
26,449
26,776
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other
(1)
(36
)
(676
)
1,499
(1,022
)
(982
)
Total loans, net
$
2,581,904
$
2,561,869
$
2,538,336
$
2,559,738
$
2,541,367
Asset quality data
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
4,494
$
3,124
$
2,898
$
2,487
$
19,391
90 day past due and accruing
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming loans
$
4,494
$
3,124
$
2,898
$
2,487
$
19,391
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming assets
$
4,494
$
3,124
$
2,898
$
2,487
$
19,391
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$
26,352
$
25,826
$
25,484
$
25,270
$
24,680
Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures
1,281
1,541
1,661
1,928
1,946
Total allowance for credit losses
$
27,633
$
27,367
$
27,145
$
27,198
$
26,626
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.07
%
1.07
%
1.07
%
1.06
%
1.05
%
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
Net charge-offs:
Quarter-to-date
$
285
$
4
$
68
$
15
$
55
Year-to-date
$
285
$
142
$
138
$
70
$
55
Net charge-offs to average loans
Quarter-to-date
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Year-to-date
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.17
%
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.76
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
586.38
%
826.70
%
879.37
%
1016.08
%
127.28
%
NPA coverage ratio
586.38
%
826.70
%
879.37
%
1016.08
%
127.28
%
(1)
Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, and $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans
$
2,578,531
$
37,072
5.75%
$
2,577,114
$
35,200
5.46%
Taxable investment securities
458,519
2,739
2.39%
384,928
1,686
1.75%
Tax-exempt investment securities
18,310
78
2.16%
21,109
86
2.06%
Fed funds sold & other
105,770
1,113
4.21%
110,388
1,682
6.09%
Total Interest Earning Assets
3,161,130
$
41,002
5.19%
3,093,539
$
38,654
5.00%
Nonearning Assets
166,630
159,240
Total Assets
$
3,327,760
$
3,252,779
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,543,665
$
8,564
2.22%
$
1,443,530
$
9,407
2.61%
Other time deposits
627,498
5,424
3.46%
650,580
5,872
3.61%
Other borrowed money
245,734
2,550
4.15%
263,280
2,689
4.09%
Fed funds purchased & securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
27,480
271
3.94%
28,458
284
3.99%
Subordinated notes
34,828
284
3.26%
34,712
284
3.27%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,479,205
$
17,093
2.76%
$
2,420,560
$
18,536
3.06%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
509,190
514,986
Stockholders' Equity
$
339,365
$
317,233
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
$
23,909
2.43%
$
20,118
1.94%
Net Interest Margin
3.03%
2.60%
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans
$
37,072
5.75
%
$
36,468
5.66
%
$
604
0.09
%
$
35,200
5.46
%
$
34,525
5.36
%
$
675
0.10
%
Taxable investment securities
2,739
2.39
%
2,739
2.39
%
-
0.00
%
1,686
1.75
%
1,686
1.75
%
-
0.00
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
78
2.16
%
78
2.16
%
-
0.00
%
86
2.06
%
86
2.06
%
-
0.00
%
Fed funds sold & other
1,113
4.21
%
1,113
4.21
%
-
0.00
%
1,682
6.09
%
1,682
6.09
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
41,002
5.19
%
40,398
5.11
%
604
0.08
%
38,654
5.00
%
37,979
4.92
%
675
0.08
%
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
8,564
2.22
%
$
8,564
2.22
%
$
-
0.00
%
$
9,407
2.61
%
$
9,407
2.61
%
$
-
0.00
%
Other time deposits
5,424
3.46
%
5,424
3.46
%
-
0.00
%
5,872
3.61
%
5,872
3.61
%
-
0.00
%
Other borrowed money
2,550
4.15
%
2,547
4.15
%
3
0.00
%
2,689
4.09
%
2,707
4.11
%
(18
)
-0.02
%
Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under agreement to
repurchase
271
3.94
%
271
3.94
%
-
0.00
%
284
3.99
%
284
3.99
%
-
0.00
%
Subordinated notes
284
3.26
%
284
3.26
%
-
0.00
%
284
3.27
%
284
3.27
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
17,093
2.76
%
17,090
2.76
%
3
-0.00
%
18,536
3.06
%
18,554
3.07
%
(18
)
-0.01
%
Interest/Dividend income/yield
41,002
5.19
%
40,398
5.11
%
604
0.08
%
38,654
5.00
%
37,979
4.92
%
675
0.08
%
Interest Expense / yield
17,093
2.76
%
17,090
2.76
%
3
-0.00
%
18,536
3.06
%
18,554
3.07
%
(18
)
-0.01
%
Net Interest Spread
23,909
2.43
%
23,308
2.35
%
601
0.08
%
20,118
1.94
%
19,425
1.85
%
693
0.09
%
Net Interest Margin
3.03
%
2.95
%
0.08
%
2.60
%
2.52
%
0.08
%
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.