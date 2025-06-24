Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22125 per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22125 per share, payable July 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.22125 per share, set to be paid on July 20, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 7, 2025. This marks over 50 years of consistent quarterly dividends and 30 years of annual increases, reflecting the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The bank has a total asset base of $3.39 billion as of March 31, 2025, and has been serving various Ohio communities since 1897, along with locations in Northeast Indiana and Michigan. The press release also includes a Safe Harbor statement cautioning investors about forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22125 per share, demonstrating ongoing financial stability.

This marks the continuation of over 50 years of quarterly dividend payments, highlighting the company’s consistent dividend policy.

The company has increased its annual dividend for 30 consecutive years, reflecting a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement includes a Safe Harbor statement that indicates potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The press release may not provide clear details on how current economic conditions, such as interest rates and competitive factors, could specifically impact the bank's future profitability or credit quality.

The mention of potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that the company continues to face challenges that could affect its operations and financial stability.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount announced by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp?

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22125 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on July 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2025.

How long has F&M Bank been paying dividends?

F&M Bank has been paying a quarterly dividend for over 50 years and increasing its annual dividend for 30 consecutive years.

In which states does F&M Bank operate?

F&M Bank operates in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan with multiple locations across these states.

Who should I contact for more information about F&M Bancorp?

For inquiries, contact Lars B. Eller at (419) 446-2501 or via email at leller@fm.bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 06/05, 04/20, 01/20 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FMAO Insider Trading Activity

$FMAO insiders have traded $FMAO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN D BOYCE purchased 210 shares for an estimated $5,052

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of F&M Bank, with total assets of $3.39 billion at March 31, 2025, today announced that it has approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.22125 per share. The second-quarter dividend is payable on July 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2025.





For over 50 years, F&M has paid a quarterly dividend and has increased its annual dividend for 30 consecutive years reflecting the Company’s long-standing commitment to return capital to shareholders.







About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:







F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.







Safe Harbor statement







Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website



www.fm.bank



.











Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Lars B. Eller





President and Chief Executive Officer





Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.





(419) 446-2501









leller@fm.bank









Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400









andrew@smberger.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.