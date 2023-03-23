Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp said on March 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 1, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.15%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.07% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from its latest reported closing price of $23.65.

The projected annual revenue for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is $99MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMAO is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 3,585K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 319K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 284K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 221K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 0.51% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 164K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Its offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

