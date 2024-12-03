Farmers & Merchants Bancorp CAO Deborah Skinner retires, Troy Harper succeeds

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp announced that Deborah Skinner, executive VP and chief administrative officer, or CAO, will be retiring effective December 31 after 24 years with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. The company previously announced her intention to retire back on September 9. Skinner will remain with the company through year-end to assist with the transition. The company also announced that Troy Harper will join the company as its executive VP and chief administrative officer effective December 9. Harper brings over 30 years of operational expertise in financial services to FMCB, including more than 20 years in commercial and retail banking. Prior to joining FMCB, he was executive VP, chief information and operations officer for HomeStreet Bank, where he led deposit, loan, and treasury management operations, IT, corporate real estate, and security.

