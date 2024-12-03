Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Leadership Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is undergoing a leadership transition as Deborah Skinner retires after 24 years, with Troy D. Harper stepping in as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Harper, who brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, is set to enhance the company’s operations and strategic objectives. With a strong history of financial performance and recognition, F&M Bank continues to expand its influence in the financial market, offering a comprehensive range of banking services and maintaining its reputation as a ‘Dividend King.’

