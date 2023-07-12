Farmers Limits Future Insurance Policies In California And Florida. Here’s What Homeowners Can Do

Farmers Insurance is limiting its sales of homeowners policies in California, citing “record-breaking inflation, severe weather events, and reconstruction costs continuing to climb.”

“Effective July 3, Farmers will limit new homeowners insurance policies in California to a level consistent with the volume we projected to write each month before recent market changes,” a Farmers Insurance spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

This comes a month after Allstate announced it was no longer offering new policies in California. Farmers made up just under 8% of all California property and casualty policies in 2022, according to the California Department of Insurance.

Farmers has also announced that it is pulling back from insuring Floridians.

A spokesperson for Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) told Forbes Advisor that Farmers Insurance Group had notified OIR of a market reduction. However, the notice has been marked as “trade secret,” so no further information is currently available. “OIR is reviewing the notice in accordance with applicable Florida statutes,” said the OIR spokesperson.

A Tuesday Tweet from Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, read, “Hearing rumors @WeAreFarmers might pull out of Florida. If that’s true my office is going to explore every avenue possible for holding them accountable. Don’t get to leave after taking policyholder money. Can’t write auto if you’re not doing homeowners either. Zero communication!”

According to news reports, about 30% of Farmers’ policyholders in the Sunshine State would be affected by the company’s move.

Announcement Follows Allstate’s Pullout From California

The news comes a month after Allstate announced it would no longer issue California homeowners insurance. Fellow insurance giant State Farm announced a similar decision in May, citing wildfire risks and skyrocketing construction costs.

Allstate quietly put new property coverage in California on hold last year. It indicated that the pause would become permanent in a notice recently sent to the California Department of Insurance, according to media reports.

As of 2021, according to the California Department of Insurance, Allstate had nearly $4.4 billion in written property and casualty premiums in the state, making it the fourth-largest insurer there. State Farm, with more than $7 billion in written premiums, was the largest property insurer there at the time.

California has become an increasingly expensive state for property insurance carriers. Soaring inflation has driven up the cost of rebuilding damaged homes, while the risk of wildfire remains high.

What You Can Do To Find Homeowners Insurance Coverage

If you are insured by a carrier that has announced it’s leaving your state, you should have some time to shop for a provider. An insurance company cannot drop your home insurance coverage mid-term except in cases where you haven’t paid your premiums or you committed fraud.

Under Florida law, an insurer must give officials 90 days notice and explain its reasons before discontinuing insurance coverage in the state.

California recently enacted a consumer protection law that will shield some homeowners temporarily. After a wildfire, when the governor declares a state of emergency, residents of ZIP codes near or within the fire zone can retain their homeowners insurance. The law places a moratorium on the cancellation or nonrenewal of those policies for one year after the emergency declaration.

The state’s insurance regulator offers tips for finding a new homeowners insurance provider.

Rates for many companies are expected to rise this year, so even if you’re not being dropped by an insurer, it’s wise to compare home insurance quotes to see if you’re overpaying.

It’s especially important to periodically shop for insurance coverage if you live in a state prone to natural disasters, such as California or hurricane-plagued Florida. Given the risk, insurance companies are more likely to be raising premiums regularly.

