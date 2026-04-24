Farmers And Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (FFKT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.77 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $5.49 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $11.15 million from $9.89 million last year.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.77 Mln. vs. $5.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $11.15 Mln vs. $9.89 Mln last year.

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