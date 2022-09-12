Farmer Brothers (FARM) Stock Jumps 7.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Farmer Brothers (FARM) shares soared 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.48. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Farmer Brothers are gaining on continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Strength in both – direct-store-delivery and direct ship channels has been a key driver. Focus on key initiatives within its optimization strategy is working well. The company’s efficient pricing efforts are noteworthy.

This coffee and tea company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -135.7%. Revenues are expected to be $118.8 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Farmer Brothers, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FARM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Farmer Brothers is part of the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Sprouts Farmers (SFM), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.8% higher at $30.63. SFM has returned 1.4% in the past month.

Sprouts Farmers' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $0.52. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -7.1%. Sprouts Farmers currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



