Farmer Brothers (FARM) Closes Direct Ship & Texas Facility Sale

Farmer Brothers Company FARM has successfully completed the sale of its direct ship business and the Northlake, TX, facility to TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS. This strategic move, valued at approximately $100 million, marks a significant step for Farmer Brothers in optimizing its operations and bolstering its financial position.

Let’s Delve Deeper

The sale of the direct ship business and Northlake facility allows Farmer Brothers to concentrate its efforts on core operations and key growth channels. The company can now streamline its operations, improve efficiency and focus on its direct store delivery (DSD) and key account sales channels. This strategic shift emphasizes Farmer Brothers' commitment to enhancing margins and pursuing targeted growth opportunities.



The proceeds from the sale were utilized to pay off a $47 million term loan and reduce outstanding debt associated with asset-based lending. This debt reduction strengthens Farmer Brothers' balance sheet, providing greater financial flexibility and positioning the company for future growth initiatives.



Per the terms of the sale agreement, Farmer Brothers and TreeHouse Foods will maintain a collaborative relationship by continuing to manufacture certain products for each other during the transitional period. This arrangement ensures a smooth transition for existing customers and team members. Furthermore, Farmer Brothers has agreed to provide additional transition services for at least the next nine months.



To optimize its operations, Farmer Brothers will shift its entire DSD production to its Portland, OR, roasting and production facility. The company will also leverage existing relationships with third-party roasters to augment production capacity as needed.



Wrapping Up

Farmer Brothers’ goal is to enhance financial flexibility, improve profit margins and deliver long-term value to shareholders through focused operational and strategic execution.



Leveraging its robust DSD business, Farmer Brothers excels in the sales of coffee, tea, spices and breakfast/brunch products through its comprehensive national network. This network encompasses 80 independent branches, five distribution centers and an extensive web of nearly 240 routes, enabling the company to effectively reach approximately 45,000 delivery points annually. Farmer Brothers anticipates achieving annual revenues of around $350 million, driven by a strategic shift toward higher-margin products.



Farmer Brothers is strategically positioning itself for long-term success by optimizing its operations and fortifying its financial position through the sale of the direct ship business and Northlake, TX facility. With a strong emphasis on operational efficiency and higher-margin product lines, Farmer Brothers is poised to deliver sustained value to its shareholders, while solidifying its position as a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor.

Stock Performance

We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have fallen 14.6% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 3.4%. The stock’s dismal performance can be attributed to lower-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2023 results.



In the last concluded quarter, Farmer Brothers posted wider-than-expected loss per share. The company reported a loss of 57 cents a share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. Its top line of $124.2 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134 million but increased 4% year over year.

