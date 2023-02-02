Farmer Bros. Co. 401 Plan Increases Position in Farmer Brothers (FARM)

Fintel reports that Farmer Bros. Co. 401 Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM). This represents 10.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.59% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmer Brothers is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 103.59% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01.

The projected annual revenue for Farmer Brothers is $519MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.76.

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmer Brothers. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FARM is 0.2627%, an increase of 23.4492%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 14,082K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

22nw holds 1,955,526 shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417,299 shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 47.04% over the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 992,826 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762,763 shares, representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 828,000 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834,300 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 796,090 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758,590 shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 779,620 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809,859 shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Farmer Bros. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

