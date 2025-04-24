Farmer Bros. Co. to Release Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Results on May 8

Farmer Bros. Co. will release fiscal Q3 2025 results on May 8, followed by an investor conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Farmer Bros. Co. has announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025. The results will be available through a 10-Q filing and an earnings results release posted on the company's Investor Relations website. The company will also host an audio-only conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update. Those interested in participating can pre-register to receive dial-in details. Farmer Bros. Co., founded in 1912, is a national coffee roaster and distributor, offering a variety of beverages and products to customers, including restaurants and grocery chains, under brands such as Farmer Brothers and Boyd's Coffee.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results provides transparency to investors, showcasing the company's commitment to regular financial reporting.

The scheduled investor conference call allows for direct communication between the company and its stakeholders, potentially fostering investor confidence and engagement.

The inclusion of an audio replay of the webcast for 30 days ensures accessibility for investors who cannot attend the live event, broadening the reach of their communications.

Potential Negatives

The company does not disclose any specific financial figures or performance metrics in advance of its upcoming earnings release, potentially raising investor concern about transparency.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may invite skepticism from investors, as these projections come with significant uncertainties and risks that could impact future performance.

There is a lack of detail regarding the company's strategies to enhance its competitive position, which may raise concerns among stakeholders about future growth prospects.

FAQ

When will Farmer Bros. Co. announce its third quarter 2025 financial results?

Farmer Bros. Co. will publish its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the earnings results release?

The earnings results release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Farmer Bros.' website after market close on May 8.

What time is the investor conference call?

The audio-only investor conference call is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio-only replay of the conference call will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

What types of products does Farmer Bros. Co. offer?

Farmer Bros. Co. offers coffee, tea, culinary products, and beverage planning services, focusing on sustainable options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FARM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $FARM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, announced today it will publish its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 with the filing of its 10-Q and the issuing of its earnings results release, both of which will be posted on the



Investor Relations section



of its website after the close of market on Thursday, May 8.





The company will also host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 8 to provide a review of the quarter and business update. The live audio webcast along with the press release will be available on the



Investor Relations section



of the company’s website. Callers who



pre-register



will be emailed dial-in details and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the



Investor Relations section



of farmerbros.com and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.









About Farmer Brothers











Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.









Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include







Farmer Brothers







,







Boyd’s Coffee







,







SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters







,







West Coast Coffee







,







Cain’s







and







China Mist







. You can learn more at







farmerbros.com







.











Forward-looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and our beliefs and assumptions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, such as “will,” “could,” “may” and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, estimates and observations of future events based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made and include any statements which do not relate to any historical or current fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.















Investor and media contact









Brandi Wessel





Director of Communications





405-885-5176







bwessel@farmerbros.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.