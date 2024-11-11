News & Insights

Stocks

Farmacosmo S.P.A. Appoints New Euronext Growth Advisor

November 11, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Farmacosmo S.P.A. (IT:COSMO) has released an update.

Farmacosmo S.P.A. has announced a change in its Euronext Growth Advisor, transitioning from illimity Bank to Alantra Capital Market, effective November 12, 2024. This strategic move comes as Farmacosmo continues to enhance its operations in the Health, Pharma & Beauty sectors, highlighting its commitment to ESG principles and a lean business model.

For further insights into IT:COSMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.