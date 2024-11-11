Farmacosmo S.P.A. Appoints New Euronext Growth Advisor

Farmacosmo S.P.A. (IT:COSMO) has released an update.

Farmacosmo S.P.A. has announced a change in its Euronext Growth Advisor, transitioning from illimity Bank to Alantra Capital Market, effective November 12, 2024. This strategic move comes as Farmacosmo continues to enhance its operations in the Health, Pharma & Beauty sectors, highlighting its commitment to ESG principles and a lean business model.

