Farm Pride Foods Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Dandenong, urging shareholders to submit proxy forms for voting. Shareholders have the option to vote in person or by proxy, with the ability to appoint up to two proxies. This meeting is crucial for investors interested in the company’s strategic decisions and financial outlook.

