Farm Pride Foods Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Dandenong, urging shareholders to submit proxy forms for voting. Shareholders have the option to vote in person or by proxy, with the ability to appoint up to two proxies. This meeting is crucial for investors interested in the company’s strategic decisions and financial outlook.

For further insights into AU:FRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.