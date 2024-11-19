News & Insights

Farm Pride Foods Cautions Investors on Risks and Opportunities

November 19, 2024 — 07:16 pm EST

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Limited has released a presentation detailing its current and proposed activities, emphasizing the inherent risks of investing in the company. The presentation, which is not an invitation to buy shares, advises potential investors to consider their own financial circumstances and seek appropriate advice before making investment decisions.

