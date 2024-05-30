Farm Pride Foods Announces Trading Halt

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX: FRM) has requested a trading halt pending a market announcement concerning an update to the company’s operations. The halt will last until the earlier of 4 June 2024 or the release of the update to ensure proper management of disclosure obligations. The upcoming announcement is expected to be made before the resumption of trading on the specified date.

