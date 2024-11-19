News & Insights

Farm Pride Foods Announces AGM Results and Auditor Appointment

November 19, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Ltd announced that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting were passed, including the appointment of Hall Chadwick Melbourne Audit as the new auditor. The company continues to focus on evolving market demands for cage-free eggs while maintaining its environmental and social governance commitments.

