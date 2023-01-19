Farm Futures survey sees U.S. all-wheat plantings up 6.8% in 2023

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Farm Futures magazine survey of U.S. planting intentions indicated that producers plan to expand all-wheat seedings for 2023 harvest by nearly 7% compared to a year ago, with smaller increases expected for corn and soybean acreage.

Corn plantings for 2023 were forecast at 90.531 million acres, up 2.2% from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2022 estimate of 88.579 million

Soybean plantings seen at 88.915 million acres, up 1.7% from USDA's 2022 estimate of 87.450 million

All-wheat seedings for 2023 seen at 48.840 million acres, up 6.8% from 2022

Winter wheat seedings seen at 34.892 million acres, up 4.9% from 2022 but below the USDA's 2023 forecast, released Jan. 12, of 36.950 million acres

Spring wheat plantings (including durum) seen at 13.948 million acres, up 11.9% from 2022

Farm Futures surveyed 560 producers from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30, 2022, via an email questionnaire

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, editing by Deepa Babington)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.