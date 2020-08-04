US Markets
F

Farley to suceed Hackett as Ford CEO and president

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as Ford Motor Co CEO and president on Oct. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

(Adds details)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as Ford Motor Co CEO and president on Oct. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

Hackett, 65, who replaced Mark Fields as CEO in May 2017, is retiring and will be a special adviser to Ford through March 2021.

Farley, 58, joined Ford in 2007 and was head of the company's New Businesses, Technology and Strategy group. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FORD MOTORS CEO/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular