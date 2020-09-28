Farfetch Stock Spiked 8% Higher on Monday

What happened

Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) finished Monday 8% higher than where they began. The stock had spiked as much as 11% higher before settling back down by the end of the session. Typically, a move this big is associated with some sort of fundamental news. That's not the case for Farfetch today. But here's why investors shouldn't be too surprised with this kind of volatility.

So what

In the stock market, all stocks are assigned a beta value. This metric is a measure of volatility -- how much it spikes up or down relative to the stability of the market average. For its part, Farfetch has a beta value of about three. The implication is this stock swings about three times wilder than the rest of the market.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the past year, Farfetch stock has been up about 200%, crushing the market. But along the way, it's fallen 15% or more five different times before hitting new highs. In short, this is historically a volatile stock and one investors shouldn't be surprised to see move on little to no news, like it did today.

Now what

Volatility is something that can scare investors into selling their favorite stocks. Nobody likes to see a 15% drop. But selling every time stocks drop is often a losing strategy. It locks in losses and causes one to miss out on future upside.

To less fearful investors, volatility can be a great opportunity. If one is picking top companies for the long term, buying more shares at opportune times along the way can boost returns. I'm not necessarily saying Farfetch is one of those top companies; a deeper dive is necessary. But it's a good reminder that volatility can be leveraged to one's advantage.

10 stocks we like better than Farfetch Limited

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Farfetch Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Farfetch Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.