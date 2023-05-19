News & Insights

Markets
FTCH

Farfetch Spikes On Q1 Revenue Growth

May 19, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) shares are gaining more than 25 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced 8.1 percent growth in first-quarter revenue to $556.39 million from $514.80 million in the prior year.

The shares have been on an upswing for the last couple of days.

Currently, shares are at $5.24, up 20.85 percent from the previous close of $4.34 on a volume of 42,553,563.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.