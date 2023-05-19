Farfetch Spikes On Q1 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) shares are gaining more than 25 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced 8.1 percent growth in first-quarter revenue to $556.39 million from $514.80 million in the prior year.

The shares have been on an upswing for the last couple of days.

Currently, shares are at $5.24, up 20.85 percent from the previous close of $4.34 on a volume of 42,553,563.

