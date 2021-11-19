Markets
Farfetch Slips 8% Following Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Farfetch Limited (FTCH), an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods, are down more than 8% Friday morning following third-quarter results.

The company reported net earnings of $769.13 million in third quarter compared with net loss of f $536.96 million in the same quarter a year ago.

However, on a per share basis, it reported a loss of $0.25 for the quarter, compared with loss per share of $1.58 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items loss per share was $0.14.

Revenue for the quarter increased 33% year-over-year to $582.57 million.

FTCH, currently at $41.69, has traded in the range of $34.29- $73.87 in the last one year.

