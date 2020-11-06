Commodities
FTCH

Farfetch plans to terminate partnership with JD.com, says source

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published

Online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch Ltd will cease operations with JD.com, after receiving investment from Alibaba Group and Swiss group Richemont, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N will cease operations with JD.com 9618.HK, after receiving investment from Alibaba Group 9988.HK and Swiss group Richemont CFR.S, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The two marketplaces reached a strategic partnership in 2017 which saw JD.com invest $397 million in Farfetch. Farfetch merged its China sales platform with JD.com's in 2019 and its store on the Chinese platform is still operational.

JD.com will remain a shareholder in Farfetch even after their partnership is terminated, the source said. JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edmund Blair)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTCH CFR BABA JD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing

    TechMet CEO Brian Menell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing.

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular