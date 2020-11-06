Farfetch plans to terminate partnership with JD.com, says source

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N will cease operations with JD.com 9618.HK, after receiving investment from Alibaba Group 9988.HK and Swiss group Richemont CFR.S, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The two marketplaces reached a strategic partnership in 2017 which saw JD.com invest $397 million in Farfetch. Farfetch merged its China sales platform with JD.com's in 2019 and its store on the Chinese platform is still operational.

JD.com will remain a shareholder in Farfetch even after their partnership is terminated, the source said. JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edmund Blair)

