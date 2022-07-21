Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shareholders are up 18% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It's nice to see the Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) share price up 18% in a week. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 82% over the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

The recent uptick of 18% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Farfetch managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FTCH Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

We know that Farfetch has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Farfetch shareholders are down 82% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 14%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 17% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Farfetch better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Farfetch (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Farfetch better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

